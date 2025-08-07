SI Swimsuit Models Land on ‘Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood List
On Aug. 6, Variety released its Young Hollywood Impact Report 2025—a list that seeks to “rep the future of the entertainment business.” Per the outlet, the up-and-coming stars included on their report are “all between the ages of 18-28” and they “cross all media platforms and look to a worldwide audience.”
And we here at SI Swimsuit have every reason to celebrate, as several incredible SI Swimsuit models made the list this year!
Simone Biles
An undisputed G.O.A.T. in her sport and record-breaking Olympian, Biles isn’t simply an athlete—she’s the athlete.
The gymnast continues to dominate the worlds of both sports and pop culture, most recently taking home the Best Athlete Award and Best Championship Performance Award at the ESPYs last month, the latter of which saw her as the only woman nominated in the category. In her acceptance speech, she shared a powerful statement: “I believe in the power of sport, the power of us, and, of course, the power of she.”
Biles also happens to be a two-time SI Swimsuit model, having posed for the brand in 2017 for a dynamic shoot in Houston, Texas, before returning in 2019 for a sun-soaked shoot in Puerto Vallarta.
Alix Earle
SI Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star, this social media superstar is best known for her charismatic social media presence, her too-cool-for-school sense of style and her popular podcast Hot Mess, which was recently revived in a new format after a brief hiatus. The influencer—who currently has 4.4 million followers on Instagram and 7.5 million followers on TikTok—was also listed on the Forbes Top Creators 2025 List, as well as TIME’s 2025 Most Influential Digital Voices List.
And on top of all of these unbelievable accolades, the podcast host and two-time SI Swimsuit model also recently noted that she hopes to get into acting one day after her surprise cameo role in the Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2.
“I think acting is fun,” Earle told E! News when asked about her future plans. “I would love to explore that, maybe someday. We’ll see.”
Jessie Murph
The latest addition to the SI Swimsuit family, Murph joined the brand for the first time in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week, where she performed during the annual SI Swimsuit runway show. She was then the brand’s July 2025 digital cover star, posing for photographer Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Murph has had a massive 2025 so far, as the artist performed at Coachella for the first time earlier this year and is currently promoting her second studio album, Sex Hysteria, which came out last month. She also just set out on her tour, aptly titled The World Hysteria Tour, which she hopes will bring her closer to her fans.
“I am so excited to go out and see people again,” the artist told Variety. “Connecting with fans and hearing their stories of how they’ve resonated with the music is the most special experience.”
Congratulations to these members of the SI Swimsuit family!