A Week in the Life of Successful SI Swimsuit Models, From the Basketball Court to Print
This week in SI Swimsuit model land, one of our 2025 featured athletes returned to the basketball court after a long absence, while two other brand models landed on magazine covers and another duo earned spots on the upcoming season of a popular reality TV show.
We love keeping up with our models to see how they’re thriving in their careers, and this week was a great one for many of our brand stars. Keep reading to check out a few of the highlights, featuring our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram moments of the week.
Cameron Brink
Last week, the Los Angeles Sparks forward returned to the basketball court after a 13-month absence due to injury. Brink declared she “missed it with my whole being” in an IG post on Aug. 2, and gave us some insights into her mindset shortly after returning to the court on July 29.
“It’s been a long road back, and I’m so grateful to be moving again and playing the sport I love,” Brink told SI Swimsuit. “I’m excited to be back with my teammates and to grow together as we take on the rest of the season.”
Jena Sims
Our 2024 Rookie of the Year landed on the cover of Modern Luxury Palm Beach magazine, and Sims looked absolutely stunning in a strapless emerald gown. “QUEEN EXTRAORDINARE😍😍😍,” fellow brand star Achieng Agutu gushed in the comments of the post.
Lori Harvey
Harvey, a 2024 SI Swimsuit model, also landed her own magazine cover this week. The swimwear designer’s sizzling pic on the front of Modeliste magazine was captured by photographer Andie Jane, and she modeled a skintight strappy dress for the occasion. The pic elicited a compliment from previous SI Swimsuit cover model Ashley Graham, who stated Harvey is her “fashion icon forever😍.”
Chanel Iman
Iman, a model, entrepreneur and mom, will add “reality television star” to her résumé this fall. The SI Swimsuit star is joining Season 4 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, she announced on IG earlier this week. “Oooo this is exciting!!👏🏽,” SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders cheered in the comments.
Brianna LaPaglia
LaPaglia, our January 2025 digital cover model, will star alongside Iman on the FOX show later this fall. In her IG announcement, the podcast host shared the experience was the “craziest s---“ she’s ever done.