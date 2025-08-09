Celebrate Lauren Chan’s Birthday With These Never-Before-Seen SI Swimsuit Pics From Bermuda
When Lauren Chan stepped foot in Bermuda for her third appearance in SI Swimsuit, the Bradford, Ontario native was unaware that her images from this particular shoot would pave the way for her first front-page spot with the brand.
“Something that’s so special about being part of SI Swimsuit is that it allows you to live in the spirit of hope and possibility,” Chan started when she heard about her latest feat with the magazine, which was revealed as a surprise by editor in chief MJ Day. “We all always hope that we have the moment when we get to be on the cover [...] but to have it actually happen is [...] I’m speechless.”
In honor of her birthday today, Aug. 9, we’re dropping some never-before-seen moments from the historic shoot that made history when the issue hit newsstands back in May.
Chan joined photographer Ben Watts on the island, located in the Atlantic. Adorned in earth-toned ensembles, the brand staple—who first hit the beaches with SI Swimsuit in the Dominican Republic two years ago—exuded regality.
Additionally, Chan reunited with fellow SI Swimsuit model and the brand’s newest Rookie of the Year, Jena Sims, on her shoot day after the duo both shot in Mexico for the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue back in 2024.
“Jena Sims is the perfect shoot partner,” Chan told the team during Swim Week after her cover hit newsstands. “She’s so supportive. She’s taking BTS [behind the scenes pictures]. She’s hyping you up.”
Really, how could one not hype up Chan? The editor and entrepreneur made waves as soon as she graced the pages of the magazine for the very first time, penning her own in-issue essay during her rookie campaign two years ago.
“Lauren is the epitome of beauty and brains, and her passion and commitment to making space for all women is what makes her so special,” Day posted to Instagram for the model’s first time in the fold. Two years later, and Day is still doubling down on her sentiment. “Lauren’s work isn’t just about looking beautiful, it’s about ensuring that everyone can feel seen and valued,” her 2025 Editor’s Letter read.
We’re well aware that the sky is the limit for Chan, as we’ve witnessed her flourish with the brand firsthand: “I feel like I am so deeply myself,” she told us in Miami before walking in the SI Swimsuit runway show. “I have a new confidence, that is a calm confidence.”