18 Bucket-List-Worthy Places to Visit in Belize

If the Caribbean country isn’t already on your travel list, it will be by the time you are done reading.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Every year the SI Swimsuit team travels to a selection of beautiful locations around the world for its annual issue. This year Belize hosted the third photo shoot of the cycle.

Belize is a magical country. Bordered to the north by Mexico, to the south and west by Guatemala and the Caribbean Sea along the east, Belize is known for diverse cultural influence and distinctive biodiversity. Belize is the only English-speaking country in Central America, yet its rich cultural flair is felt in the customs and traditions that represent the more than eight diverse cultures in its midst.

Belize is adorned with undisturbed flora and fauna and defined by sustainability – a sprawling green oasis that is proudly preserved by locals and visitors alike through no-take marine zones, protected natural and wildlife reserves and eco-minded accommodations. This natural playground offers world-class snorkeling and diving in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Belize Barrier Reef and the Great Blue Hole, home to more than 500 species of fish and 300 kilometers of coral reef. The country’s interior boasts unspoiled jungles and the largest cave system in Central America, and its history can be retraced through the impressive Maya sites, like Lamanai and Xunatunich, dating back to 1500 B.C.E. Belize has cultivated an environment of warmth and happiness and cultural infusion that makes every adventure and experience distinctively unique.

Read on for a list of 18 must-see locations to visit on your trip to Belize!

