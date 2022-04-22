18 Bucket-List-Worthy Places to Visit in Belize
Every year the SI Swimsuit team travels to a selection of beautiful locations around the world for its annual issue. This year Belize hosted the third photo shoot of the cycle.
Belize is a magical country. Bordered to the north by Mexico, to the south and west by Guatemala and the Caribbean Sea along the east, Belize is known for diverse cultural influence and distinctive biodiversity. Belize is the only English-speaking country in Central America, yet its rich cultural flair is felt in the customs and traditions that represent the more than eight diverse cultures in its midst.
Belize is adorned with undisturbed flora and fauna and defined by sustainability – a sprawling green oasis that is proudly preserved by locals and visitors alike through no-take marine zones, protected natural and wildlife reserves and eco-minded accommodations. This natural playground offers world-class snorkeling and diving in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Belize Barrier Reef and the Great Blue Hole, home to more than 500 species of fish and 300 kilometers of coral reef. The country’s interior boasts unspoiled jungles and the largest cave system in Central America, and its history can be retraced through the impressive Maya sites, like Lamanai and Xunatunich, dating back to 1500 B.C.E. Belize has cultivated an environment of warmth and happiness and cultural infusion that makes every adventure and experience distinctively unique.
Read on for a list of 18 must-see locations to visit on your trip to Belize!
Lamanai, Belize
Lamanai is one of Belize’s largest Maya sites, located in the Orange Walk District. It is the community with the longest history of human habitation in the country and was settled around 900 B.C.E. and still occupied 2,500 years later, when Spanish missionaries arrived in 1544.
Belize Barrier Reef
Stretching a glorious, azure 180 miles, the Belize Barrier Reef is the pride and joy of the tiny country. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Belize Barrier Reef system is more than just the famous Great Blue Hole. Encompassing three of the four atolls on this side of the world, it is an entity that the region is adamant on preserving.
Great Blue Hole, North Islands
The Great Blue Hole is undeniably Belize’s biggest tourist seduction. The cobalt-colored sinkhole is part of the Lighthouse Reef Atoll and lies just 43 miles from the mainland. It can be explored underwater through diving excursions or overhead with fly-over tours.
Hol Chan Marine Reserves, North Islands
The Hol Chan Marine Reserve refers to the deep cut or “quebrada” in the barrier reef off Ambergris Caye. This protected zone encompasses a total of 13,632 acres of marine waters, which includes four zones. This top snorkeling zone is Belize’s first marine reserve and its popularity has been primarily centered on the schools of friendly docile nurse sharks, silver and colorful fishes. This snorkeler haven is also home to a few endangered species of marine life, such as: Loggerhead Turtle, Green Turtle, Nassau Grouper, Star Coral, Staghorn Coral and Elkhorn Coral.