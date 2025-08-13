The Woman-Owned Swimwear Brand These SI Swimsuit Gymnasts Can’t Stop Wearing
What one thing Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne had in common when they stepped onto set with SI Swimsuit for the very first time? If you answered that they’re all gymnasts, you’re not wrong. But what you may not know is that the trio of athletes all sported this female-founded fashion line for their first shoots with the magazine.
The brand is RIELLI. Started by Forbes’s 30 Under 30 Miami honoree Arielle C. Baril just six years ago, the brand has been consistently featured in the pages of SI Swimsuit—worn by Haley Kalil during her 2021 shoot in Hollywood, Fla., and three years later by brand legend Brooks Nader in Mexico.
As for the athletes, Lee and Chiles were styled in RIELLI during their shoots for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, and Dunne was as well for her 2023 debut.
Chiles not only graced the pages of SI Swimsuit when its latest issue launched in May; she graced its cover. During her inaugural shoot in Boca Raton, the athlete and author debuted RIELLI’s FAYE BIKINI ($180) in Metallic Mocha and paired the two-piece with tiny studded earrings.
While the specific color that Chiles wore is sold out on its site currently, the tiny textured suit—featuring ultra-thin straps—is still available in black and Metallic Vanilla.
Lee—a teammate of Chiles on the USA Olympic Gymnastics Team—sported RIELLI’s GAIA BIKINI ($170) while flipping on the Floridian shoreline of Boca Raton. Featuring adjustable bottoms that can be rocked high-legged or on your hips and a ruched top that displays the tiniest underboob, the athlete showed off this suit’s versatility.
And while Lee’s black suit is also out of stock, you can still twin with the SI Swimsuit model in the same suit in pink!
But Dunne, who also secured a cover spot with Chiles on the issue’s newest launch in May, was the first of the three gymnasts to rep RIELLI. During her debut—with fellow former Louisiana State University athlete Angel Reese—the three-time model rocked this earth-toned monokini in Puerto Rico.
It’s been just over two years since the model wore this suit in the fold, and the brand hasn’t strayed from its roots. It offers similar one-pieces today, including the ILIO ONE PIECE ($220) and ATTICUS SPIRAL ($200) in the same colors.