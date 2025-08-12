The Tiger Print Bikini SI Swimsuit Models Can’t Stop Wearing This Year
A swimsuit from Tropic of C made our list of editors’ picks for string bikinis that we’re currently loving, and these photos will show you why.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sported by two-time SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher and three-time brand model Olivia Dunne—the latter of whom graced the 2025 cover—in Bermuda, this tiger-printed suit has been a staple style this year. The equator top ($90) and praia bottom ($90) add a fierce edge to a classic string suit, and are available to purchase together for a discounted price of $140.
On the island, Maher kept the accessories to a minimum with the standout suit, which can command a room all on its own. The Olympic rugby player and House of Maher podcast co-host added Bonnie Clyde aviator sunnies of a similar hue to finish off her look.
Dunne—who made her debut in the magazine with a shoot in Puerto Rico in 2023, and followed up her appearance with a sophomore stint in Portugal—accessorized the look with a stack of chunky yellow bangles and the Swim Shrug in the same print, which is sold out online currently.
“Animal print, mix-matched animal print, like my cover, never goes out of style,” Dunne shared with us regarding some of her favorite swimwear looks. For her cover, the former LSU athlete rocked more stripes in a multicolored Reina Olga bikini. “It’s so fun. It’s youthful. It’s chic.”
But, these two SI Swimsuit models aren’t the only stunners to rock the teeny triangle suit this year. The same suit was also worn during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami, when Swim Search finalist Dominique Ruotolo walked the catwalk in late May.
Her fellow finalist, and newest winner of the open casting call, Tunye Oyenenin, also confirmed that animal print is having its moment. “I love animal print,” she told us.
And this tiger-striped suit, in the print Tigresa, isn’t the only Tropic of C bikini that we’re loving this summer. Maher also repped the same style suit in another fun animal print during her time in Bermuda, sporting the bikini in a leopard style. Check out how she styled it here.
Plus, more SI Swimsuit models in Bermuda rocked animal print for the 2025 issue, including three-time model Ellie Thumann and previous Swim Search co-winner Achieng Agutu.