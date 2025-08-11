The Brand SI Swimsuit Models Loved in Bermuda in 6 Must-See Photos

Swimsuit

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Over the weekend, we shared all the details on SI Swimsuit Legend Brooks Naders ivory swimsuit—a string bikini from Lybethras—that she sported in her most recent shoot with the magazine in Bermuda.

But, Nader wasn’t the only model that repped the women-founded brand—started by Luciana Martinez, and joined by her daughter, Anna—while on location in the Atlantic. A pair of past and present Rookie of the Year winners also rocked Lybethras during their time on set for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.

Jena Simss sophomore shoot with the magazine was nothing short of extraordinary. The Georgia native—who won the magazine’s open casting call, Swim Search, in 2023—returned to the fold following her debut shoot in Mexico in 2024, which secured the model Rookie of the Year honors.

Sporting the Celeste Bikini Set ($230) in Bermuda, the model was glowing from head to toe in the string suit. The cheeky, neutral-colored garment ranges from size XS to XXL and offers mix-and-match customization.

Katie Austin also donned an earth-toned triangle set from Lybethras, rocking the Jennifer Bikini Set ($264) for her fifth SI Swimsuit shoot. After winning a Co-Rookie of the Year title with Christen Goff in 2022, the fitness content creator has been back in the fold every year since, and touched down in Bermuda alongside Sims.

The fellow Swim Search alumni (who also co-won the 2021 competition with Goff) showcased a two-piece suit that elevated a classic string style. With knitted detailing in both pieces and contrasting white straps, the piece embodied coastal elegance and comes in sizes XS to XL.

At SI Swimsuit’s inaugural Social Club in SoHo, Manhattan, Sims told us her favorite swimsuit style during launch week in May: “My go-to is just anything I can hike up to, like, really accentuate my waist,” the model shared. “I like to wear as little as possible.”

If this sounds like your style, check out Lybethra’s Micro Bikini Set ($179), which Sims sported in a separate look in Bermuda. The pastel number also comes in a duo of other colors—’Tiffany’ and white—and different bottom styles for your liking. If you’re looking to twin with the cover model, secure the ’G-string’ style, or choose the ’Brazilian cut’ bottoms for more coverage (sizing from XS to XL).

