This Perfect 20-Minute Workout Can Be Done Anywhere
Let’s face it, getting motivated to work out can be a daily struggle, even when we know how good we’ll feel afterwards. Layer this with constant travel and that fitness regimen is usually left behind. Whether that’s due to a nonstop schedule, jet lag or not having the equipment you need, staying active when away from home can be difficult… until now. Gotham Gym fitness instructor Kim McAuliffe has put together the perfect 20-minute workout that can be done in the comfort of your hotel room with nothing but your body weight and a timer.
The American Heart Association recommends that adults 18 and over get at least 150 minutes of heart-pumping moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of higher intensity cardiovascular activity a week along with strength and resistance training at least two days a week. McAuliffe’s routine touches on all of these elements in a short period of time. Follow it and you'll have no need to make excuses.
Print this page and bring it along on your next trip so you don’t fall back and lose the progress you’ve made toward bettering your physical (and mental) well-being. We should note that if you have any injuries or know you can’t do some of these moves, modify them according to your ability.
Warm Up
Total time: 3 minutes
30s Jumping jacks
30s High knees
30s Squats
30 seconds recovery and start the circuit from the top.
Round 1: Upper Body Focus
Total time: 6 minutes
30s 1 bicep (wide) pushup, 1 downward facing dog alternating
30s Jabs and crosses nonstop
30s High-low planks
30 seconds recovery
30s 1 bicep (wide) pushup, 1 downward facing dog alternating
30s Jabs and crosses nonstop
30s High-low planks
30 seconds recovery
30s 1 bicep (wide) pushup, 1 downward facing dog alternating
30s Jabs and crosses nonstop
30s High-low planks
30 seconds recovery and start the circuit from the top.
Round 2: Legs Focus
Total time: 6 minutes
30s Jump squats
30s split squat right
30s split squat left
30 seconds recovery and start the circuit from the top.
Round 3: Tabata (core focus)
Total time: 3 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 off)
Mountain climbers 20s / 10 seconds recovery
Bicycle crunches 20s / 10 seconds recovery
Start the circuit from the top.
