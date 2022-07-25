5 Left On Friday Swimsuits You Don’t Want to Leave Behind

Swimwear brand Left On Friday doesn’t want to leave anything to the imagination when it comes to swimsuits. The company’s designs are made with the sole purpose of making sure you can do anything in their suits from swimming and surfing to just having fun in the sun. They are made from Italian fabrics, including the Smoothing Dream Fabric, which compresses wet or dry and has a smoothing effect on the body.

Camille Kostek, Georgina Burke, and Brooks Nader showed off this trademarked fabric wearing Left On Friday down the SI Swimsuit runway at Miami Swim Week. The other great thing about these suits is that the material won’t fade in the sun, chlorine or salt water. At Miami Swim Week 2022, the SI Swimsuit team did a whole water aerobics workout in Left on Friday swimwear. Below are our favorite selects from their current collection.

Camille Kostek in Left on Friday at Miami Swim Week 2022. John Parra/Getty Images

The Sunday Top is great for bustier women with sizing from D-G. The full coverage gives support but also is low cut enough to tan. Find the same color in the Wear To Bottom or mix and match.

A color-blocked matching set that includes these high-waisted bottoms is on trend for the season. This suit has medium coverage and a mid-cut leg. Pair this with the matching Pool Days Top.

This one-piece swimsuit comes in 11 colors and offers full coverage in the front with a surprise in the back, the cutest cut-out.

This bikini top gives support but also has style with the one shoulder. To not get any extra tan lines, lower the one side to turn it into a strapless.

Offering less cheek coverage than the Hi Tide Bottom, this cut is a bit sexier and sits higher on the hips. With 28 colors, there is a shade for you and then some.