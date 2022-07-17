Camille Kostek made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2018 in part of the magazine’s first-ever open casting call. The 30-year-old model has appeared in every year’s issue since.

In 2019, Kostek graced the cover of SI Swimsuit for the first time in her career.

Camille Kostek walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

PARAISO Miami Beach at Miami Swim Week is the “it” event of the summer, bringing attention to all that’s hot in the world of swimsuits for 2022. Kostek walked the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Saturday night wearing BAHÍA MARÍA, Left on Friday and Agua Bendita.

Shop Camille Kostek's Runway Looks:

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, including a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models, and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which featured activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

Kostek walked the runway at the iconic SI Swimsuit show Saturday night to close out the week’s festivities. Other models who walked include influencers and Swim Search finalists, a competition Kostek won with Haley Kalil in 2018.

Camille Kostek walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Since her swimsuit debut, Kostek has gone on to create her own jewelry collection for Dune Jewelry & Co., in which she helps to make travel-inspired jewelry. Additionally, she has been an active advocate for body positivity, even partnering with Swimsuits for All to promote body-inclusivity.

The model trademarked the phrase “Never Not Dancing.” With this phrase, she partnered with “Shine the Light On” to make a clothing and accessory collection. The proceeds went to help mental health charities.

Before her modeling career, Kostek was a professional cheerleader, performing for the New England Patriots from 2013–15.

Camille Kostek walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Shortly after her cheerleading career with the Patriots, Kostek started dating former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. The couple is still together.

Kostek is currently hosting NBC’s Dancing With Myself. This isn’t her first rodeo on television, though. She previously worked as the on-field host for TBS’s “Wipeout” and has helped out on various red carpet events.