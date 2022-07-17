Geo Burke Looked Like a Real Life Mermaid at the SI Swim Runway Show

Geo Burke hit the Miami Swim Week catwalk during the 2022 Sports Illustrated Fashion Show.

Georgina Burke walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Burke made her SI Swimsuit debut just this year earning a coveted spot in the Swimsuit Issue as a Rookie for SI Swimsuit in 2022, which shot in Barbados.

The SI Swimsuit Rookie walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway show at PARAISO Miami Beach at Miami Swim Week which is the “it” event of the summer, bringing attention to all that’s hot in the world of swimsuits for 2022. Burke wore swimwear from BAHÍA MARÍA, Left on Friday, and her own body positive swimwear line, Burke NYC.

Shop Georgina Burke's Runway Looks:

Burke, however, is hardly a stranger to the swimwear industry as she’s posed for Polo Ralph Lauren swim and was previously the face of Torrid’s swimsuit collection. She created Burke NYC in 2019 in hopes of dismantling size consciousness.

Hailing from Brisbane, Australia, her Twitter bio notes that she is currently “living a New York plus size life” in Manhattan.

She began to pursue a full time career in the modeling industry at the age of 17 after being signed on the spot during her first agency meeting.

In addition to working with some of the most prestigious brands in the industry, she has posed for some of the industry’s most notable photographers like Ben Watts, Zoey Grossman and Yu Tsai.

Georgina Burke walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, including a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which featured activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

Burke cheered along a diverse group of models that hit the catwalk Saturday night, including influencers, Swim Search finalists, and surprise special guests Nicole Williams English, Denise Austin and Michaela McGrady.

John Parra/Getty Images

Make sure to follow along in the app and online for the latest information on Swim Week and SI Swim Search.