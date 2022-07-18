SI Swimsuit Models Crush Left On Friday Water Aerobics Class After Runway Show

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models had a busy night on Saturday, dominating the runway at their annual show at W South Beach, but they were back on the workout grind on Sunday morning.

Christen Harper and fellow SI Swimsuit models doing water aerobics. Tato Gomez

More than 12 hours after models—including Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Janell Williams—walked the catwalk, they were in the pool for a Sweat With SI Swimsuit x Left on Friday pool aerobics workout.

Ashley Byrd and fellow SI Swimsuit models doing water aerobics. Tato Gomez

Donning a variety of orange and maroon colored bikinis, the models took part in a roughly 30-minute class at the Mini WET pool, a short walk from where the runway show took place on Saturday evening.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran Brooks Nader was arguably the most energetic of the bunch during the class, as she often got Harper to help her through the routines in entertaining fashion, though fun seemed to be had by all.

A bird's-eye view of the water aerobics class. Tato Gomez

The class, sponsored by premium swimwear brand Left On Friday, was a fitting end to a great weekend in Miami by SI Swimsuit.