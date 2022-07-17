Brooks Nader was welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family in 2019 after winning an open casting call for Swim Search. The 26-year-old made her first appearance in the ’19 issue and has been heavily featured in the magazine since.

Brooks Nader walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Nader joined a diverse group of models, influencers, Swim Search finalists, and surprise guests hitting the runway at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week.

Miami Swim Week is the “it” event of the summer, bringing attention to all that’s hot in the world of swimsuits for 2022. Nader walked in swimwear from Left on Friday, Dos Marquesas, and Matte Collection.

Shop Brooks Nader's Runway Looks:

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, including a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models, and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which will feature activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

The former finance graduate left the corporate world behind in 2016 after being discovered on Instagram at 18 while interning in New York. She later signed with Wilhelmina Agency.

After making her mark on the swimsuit world in the annual contest, she shot her first spread for Sports Illustrated in Bali in 2020.

She has since worked with plenty of prestigious publications and clients, including Elle magazine, CoverGirl, and Laura Mercier. She’s also a Celsius Energy Drink brand partner, promoting it widely throughout her Instagram.

The American-Lebanese model tied the knot with William Haire, aka Billy, in New Orleans, Louisiana, her hometown in 2019. Some of her favorite things include LSU football, summer nights in Tribeca with her hubby, and McDonalds.

In 2022, she was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro along fellow models Josephine Skriver, Lorena Duran, Duckie Thot, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin.