8 Deodorant Alternatives That Will Help Eliminate Body Odor

Like most people, your morning routine likely includes brushing your teeth, washing your face and applying deodorant before leaving for a busy day out. Of course, the latter is necessary to avoid smell, but many products, especially those that are also antiperspirants, also have proven to contain chemicals or minerals such as aluminum, parabens, phthalates, talc and sulfates. With that in mind, more and more brands have been releasing natural deodorants free from harmful chemicals, but there are other ways to eliminate these odors that go beyond those sticks, rollers and sprays.

Search TikTok and you’ll find the hashtag #glycolicacidasdeodorant has almost 13 million views and users approve using glycolic acid as a replacement. Others have tested out Kaia Naturals underarm bar soap thanks to founder Mary Further’s informative posts on the platform under @MadameSweats and newly released Iota Body’s Supervitamin Body Wash. Items you have in your house, specifically in your kitchen, can also be wonderful substitutes like lemon juice, baking soda or coconut oil. Below you will find the benefits to all these replacements and some products worth trying.

Glycolic Acid

Glycolic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that brightens and smooths the skin by creating a chemical exfoliation. Because many glycolic acid products are made for the face or body, it is important to test this before committing because the underarm area has thinner skin. TikTok users recommend The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7 Percent Toning Solution and apply it with a cotton ball. Another brand is Surface Deep’s Anti-Odorant Pads, which are made specifically for this targeted area and has aloe vera juice to fend off any dryness.

Charcoal

Charcoal may create a messier shower experience, but the benefits work wonders for sweaty Bettys. Its purpose is to draw out impurities, which is why usage in the shower creates a clean slate and will help with smelling. Kaia Naturals’ Underarm Bar also contains salt and apple cider vinegar, which make it a triple threat against odor.

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is a natural astringent, which means it removes excess moisture from the skin and kills bacteria. It will get rid of any unpleasant scents quickly. The one thing to note is that this method will fade fast, so constantly reapplying is key to get through the day.

Baking Soda

Just like keeping baking soda in the fridge to absorb odor, the same applies for your pits. To ensure easy usage, mix about 1/8 teaspoon with some water and dab onto the area.

Lemon Juice

Another kitchen staple that helps ward off unwanted odor and keep your natural hygiene in check is lemon juice, which is full of citric acid and is a great regulator of odor-causing bacteria. If you don’t want to use lemons, one of the ingredients in Lume Body Wash is citric acid and will work wonders all over. Iota Body’s Supervitamin Bodywash + Soothing also has vitamin C as well as microbiome balancing prebiotics and postbiotics, which help with body odor levels.

Coconut Oil

There is no denying that coconut oil smells good, but it is also antibacterial and antiviral. Pat a bit under your arms the next time you are heading out, but make sure it is fully dried before dressing to avoid any stains.

Crystal Deodorant

A bit different from other deodorants in that it only consists of mineral salts but is still extremely effective. Crystal deodorant like the one from Nakd, which uses mineral salts from Thailand, creates a shield that purifies sweat to avoid any odors for 24 hours.

Rubbing Alcohol

Though not an obvious choice, rubbing alcohol kills bacteria and is one of the least expensive options to curtail body odor. However, do not use this after shaving or on any nicks or cuts as it will sting.