SI Swimsuit Models Soak Up the Late Summer Sun Across the Globe
Summer vacation mode is in full swing, and our SI Swimsuit models are finding themselves soaking up the sun across the globe lately. Whether traveling abroad or remaining stateside, we love living vicariously through their shared adventures on Instagram.
From Olivia Ponton’s trendy animal print swimwear in Hawai’i to Nicole Williams English’s mix-and-match bikini, we’re adding plenty of model looks to our mood boards this week. In case you’re also looking for some swimwear inspo, take a trip around the world with a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit IG moments of the week.
Serena Williams
Williams, who recently opened up about her weight loss journey, flaunted her toned, athletic physique in a bright yellow one-piece with a cute chest cut-out and tie detail. The tennis GOAT accessorized with a scarf around her neck and round black sunnies.
Camille Kostek
Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, spent a sunny morning on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, clad in a floral blue and white bikini from her own collection with La Porte Swim. Her breezy cover-up featured a white tie-front top and matching pants, while she held her blonde locks away from her face with a thick white headband.
Denise Bidot
Bidot reminded her followers of her 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie status with some stunning bikini snaps captured in an indoor pool in Arizona. Her black Ezili Swim bikini was far from basic, and Bidot’s carousel included several sassy pics in the water.
Bar Refaeli
Refaeli, a former cover model, has been spending some time in Greece and documenting plenty of moments for her fans along the way. In a recent post, she hinted at how she achieves such an incredible complexion: by using skincare products from her brand, Livelle, and taking a cool dip in a river.
Hunter McGrady
While rocking a black one-piece with cute strappy detailing up the back, McGrady, a brand legend and cover model, frolicked into the surf with her husband, Brian. At the same time, she issued the reminder that she’s hoping to raise the couple’s two children in a home filled with joy and laughter.
Katie Austin
Showcasing two of her professional pursuits at once, Austin, an SI Swimsuit model and fitness instructor, showed off her fit figure in a pink and white bikini with matching dumbbells in each hand. She joked that she “will totallllly and realistically look like this at the beach today” in the caption of her post.