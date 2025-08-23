Swimsuit

The SI Swimsuit Photos That Prove Metallic Is the Elevated Summer Trend That Lasts

SI Swimsuit models have repped this signature style year after year, and we’ve got the pics to prove it.

Bailey Colon

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Earrings by Lili Claspe. Necklace by Aureum. Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / James Macari/Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Every year, SI Swimsuit models shine on the pages of the magazine. In these six metallic numbers, however, “shining” is simply an understatement. Take a look, starting at the turn of the decade.

2020: Valentina Sampaio makes history

Valentina Sampaio was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Brazilian beauty Valentina Sampaio became the magazine’s first transgender model in the fold, and stepped foot on Scrub Island, BVI, for her photo shoot. On set, the two-time model (who returned to the fold in Hollywood, Fla.) sported this sparkly asymmetrical bikini from TRIANGL.

2021: Tinashe takes her talents to SI Swimsuit

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Earrings by Lili Claspe. Necklace by Aureum. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tinashes string suit—by Lisa Marie Fernandez—made a statement on the Floridian shoreline, as she accessorized the look with matching gold jewelry.

“I told my mom when I was like 12/13 that I was gonna be in Sports Illustrated Swim edition someday ...” the artist penned to X. Now, she has an entire gallery from her debut in Hollywood.

2022: Kim Kardashian wears SKIMS for the cover

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

In a bold, cutout one-piece—reflecting her surfboard in hand—Kim Kardashian repped her own brand, SKIMS, for her front-page feature with the magazine in the Dominican Republic. She was also photographed in another striking silver look from her brand, with a bandeau top and high-legged bottoms.

2023: Olivia Ponton brings the heat for her sophomore stint

Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Sophie Buhai. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Ponton was ultra-cool in this sporty Andi Bagus duo—with studded detailing along its bottoms—and completed her look with a matching necklace. In Dominica for the 2023 shoot, the model shared on set, “When young girls see me in the magazine I hope that they see a human being to look up to that’s part of the LGBTQ community.”

2023: Ellie Thumann sports Swarovski in Mexico

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Miaou. Body Chain by Swarovski Ring by Swarovski. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann radiated elegance on the shoreline of Mexico while wearing a metallic silver bikini from Miaou. She accessorized her ensemble with two statement pieces from Swarovski—a crystalized body chain and a star-shaped ring—as her golden brown hair framed her face.

2025: Jordan Chiles secures cover in Boca Raton

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Jordan Chiles repped this I.AM.GIA. triangle suit during her debut in the magazine in Boca Raton. On the She’s So Lucky podcast with Les Alfred (which was recorded during the brand's inaugural SI Swimsuit Social Club), the model—who is featured on the 2025 cover—gushed that “little Jordan would be so proud” of the shoot.

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

