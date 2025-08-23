The SI Swimsuit Photos That Prove Metallic Is the Elevated Summer Trend That Lasts
Every year, SI Swimsuit models shine on the pages of the magazine. In these six metallic numbers, however, “shining” is simply an understatement. Take a look, starting at the turn of the decade.
2020: Valentina Sampaio makes history
Brazilian beauty Valentina Sampaio became the magazine’s first transgender model in the fold, and stepped foot on Scrub Island, BVI, for her photo shoot. On set, the two-time model (who returned to the fold in Hollywood, Fla.) sported this sparkly asymmetrical bikini from TRIANGL.
2021: Tinashe takes her talents to SI Swimsuit
Tinashe’s string suit—by Lisa Marie Fernandez—made a statement on the Floridian shoreline, as she accessorized the look with matching gold jewelry.
“I told my mom when I was like 12/13 that I was gonna be in Sports Illustrated Swim edition someday ...” the artist penned to X. Now, she has an entire gallery from her debut in Hollywood.
2022: Kim Kardashian wears SKIMS for the cover
In a bold, cutout one-piece—reflecting her surfboard in hand—Kim Kardashian repped her own brand, SKIMS, for her front-page feature with the magazine in the Dominican Republic. She was also photographed in another striking silver look from her brand, with a bandeau top and high-legged bottoms.
2023: Olivia Ponton brings the heat for her sophomore stint
Olivia Ponton was ultra-cool in this sporty Andi Bagus duo—with studded detailing along its bottoms—and completed her look with a matching necklace. In Dominica for the 2023 shoot, the model shared on set, “When young girls see me in the magazine I hope that they see a human being to look up to that’s part of the LGBTQ community.”
2023: Ellie Thumann sports Swarovski in Mexico
Ellie Thumann radiated elegance on the shoreline of Mexico while wearing a metallic silver bikini from Miaou. She accessorized her ensemble with two statement pieces from Swarovski—a crystalized body chain and a star-shaped ring—as her golden brown hair framed her face.
2025: Jordan Chiles secures cover in Boca Raton
Jordan Chiles repped this I.AM.GIA. triangle suit during her debut in the magazine in Boca Raton. On the She’s So Lucky podcast with Les Alfred (which was recorded during the brand's inaugural SI Swimsuit Social Club), the model—who is featured on the 2025 cover—gushed that “little Jordan would be so proud” of the shoot.
