Watch Tunde Oyeneyin Find Out She Will Be a 2026 SI Swimsuit Rookie
Tunde Oyeneyin gets surprised by Achieng Agutu during a live Peloton workout and learns she is SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Swim Search winner.
TRANSCRIPT
Achieng Agutu has something to share with you.
We are gonna surprise our girl. We are gonna bust into her class. She has no idea, and we are gonna surprise her and let her know that she is going to be the Sports Illustrated rookie. She’s gonna be in the magazine. Like this is nuts, this is our girl.
I’m just so nervous ‘cause she doesn’t know and we know and we are about to like rock her world, like. I know, I’m probably gonna cry.
Tunde, we’re so happy for you.
Hello. Everybody say Tunde! This is a very special day. You are love, you are life, you are the most amazing person I have met, and it brings me so much joy to share that you are the 2025 Swim Search winner.
I feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience. This is happening right now? You know my story, like made fun of, picked on, hidden myself, hated being in a swimsuit, and now I’m like that girl that’s like representing those girls in the swimsuit. To be strong and be Black, you know, for people to accept you and love you for being yourself. You can’t ask for anything more than that.