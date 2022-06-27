Alex Morgan’s New Clothing Line is Unapologetic

It’s no secret that there’s a double standard for male and female athletes. Men are paid more and are praised for being aggressive. Women are criticized when celebrating victories or being competitive because it’s not ladylike. But Alex Morgan and her U.S. women’s national teammates Kelley O'Hara and Allie Long decided to create a fun clothing line that squashes that notion.

Called Beat Everybody, the series of T-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops have fun phrases like “Beat Everybody,” “Be,” “Goals,” and acronyms like “LFG” with different states listed (i.e., LFG NY). The simple yet playful designs encourage people (especially women) to go after their dreams and not let hurdles get in the way.

“We competed vs. the world & BEAT EVERYBODY,” the players/founders wrote on the brand’s website. “Show your love no matter where you are! We play to win.”

In addition to their standard gear, Morgan and her partners decided to create a T-shirt to honor Pride Month. Instead of “Beat Everybody,” the shirt reads “Love Everybody” in rainbow lettering. A portion of sales of the “Love Everybody” shirt benefits The Trevor Project, which focuses its efforts on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

“Beat Everybody is our lifestyle brand, but Love Everybody is a way of life,” said the three founders on their website. “It’s a reminder to be loving and accepting of yourself and others. We celebrate #Pride month together to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots and to work toward achieving equal justice and equal opportunity for all LGBTQ+.”

Morgan has a long history of standing up for what she believes in, having been front and center in the USWNT’s fight for equal pay against the U.S. Soccer Federation, a lawsuit that was settled in February with a $24 million result. SI Swimsuit tapped Morgan – who had been featured in the annual issue in both 2012 and 2014 – to recruit some teammates for a 2019 shoot in St. Lucia. Morgan selected Megan Rapione, Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper to highlight how teamwork is key.

“Although she is a team player in every sense of the word, Alex Morgan is so much more than just an elite athlete,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day in 2019. “From winning a World Cup to fighting for fair and equal compensation for women, along with the rest of the U.S. women’s soccer team, she represents all that is confident, strong, and beautiful.”

Products range from $29 to $55 and are available on beateverybody.com.