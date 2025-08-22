Before She Hits the Field, See Ilona Maher Rep Team USA With SI Swimsuit
Receiving her award for Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPYs in July, Ilona Maher implored the crowd of fellow game-changing athletes: “There is a Women’s Rugby World Cup this year—probably a lot of you didn’t know that—watch it. Tune in. You’re not gonna understand it the first time you watch it. You’re not gonna understand it the second time either, but just keep watching, okay?”
That World Cup tips off today at 2:30 p.m. ET, as Maher’s squad faces England at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
It is the first matchup of the tournament as England hosts the USA on their home turf. Following the matchup, both squads will begin Pool Play vs. Australia and Samoa, respectively. Each winner and runner-up of the four total pools will advance to the next round of the competition: the Knockout Stage.
Watch Maher’s first matchup on CBS Sports and Paramount Plus.
Prefacing the competition—which will continue until Sept. 27—we’re bringing back Maher’s iconic debut with the magazine, where the Olympian was photographed for the SI Swimsuit Sept. 2024 digital cover in Bellport, N.Y. On the coastline, she repped Team USA’s classic trio of colors: red, white and blue.
In her cover story, Maher disclosed that rugby was never just a sport to her. In fact, it played a fundamental role in her upbringing.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever. But I never felt that way,” she said. “I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is, and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
Today, Maher’s strength is her trademark. Her massive fanbase has praised the model for her authenticity and inspiring messaging, especially during her tenure with SI Swimsuit.
That message? “To show that strong is still sexy,” she penned to Instagram in April.
We’ll be seeing a lot more of Maher in action during the upcoming weeks as she heads across the pond to compete for the coveted Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy. Sixteen teams will meet in Great Britain for the competition, which will be hosted by the United States in 2033.
“We want the fans in America to see us play here because we’ve got a World Cup [in the States] in eight years and we need to start building for that,” Maher exclaimed, per the Associated Press. She emphasized, “This is a time where women’s rugby is in a state where it could grow massively.”