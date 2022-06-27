The Best Beach Gear for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, which means a weekend full of barbecues, fireworks and (if you're lucky) beach time. Now, at SI Swimsuit, we know a thing or two about the beach. You can seek out inspiration on the suit front at our most recent issue here and here and here. Meanwhile, we wanted to suggest some other gear that will make a sandy day even more enjoyable. So here are five of our favorite seaside products.

The Sunflow Chair comes in 26 colors, so you can find one that is just your style.

Though beach chairs have been around forever, one company decided to make the ultimate one that alleviates common grievances. It was expertly engineered to be comfortable, fold easily and be light enough to carry. Plus, it has a built-in UPF50+ shade that protects you from 98% of the sun’s rays, plus a collapsible drink holder that can adjust to any size bottle. Oh, and did we mention it comes with a dry pack to keep your valuables water and sand-free, and a free towel that attaches to your chair so it won't blow away or fall. Bonus: It comes in 26 colors, so you can find one that is just your style.

This bag is made from lightweight EVA foam, making it easy to put all your damp and dirty items into one place.

There’s nothing worse than tossing your wet clothes and towels into a bag at the end of a beach day only to have it get soaked and sandy. Enter the Tupelo waterproof tote. This bag is made from lightweight EVA foam, making it easy to put all your damp and dirty items into one place that can easily be hosed off and wiped dry for the next day. This means no more musky-smelling beach bags or accidentally dragging sand home with you. Instead, you’ll love it so much that you’ll bring it to the pool, yoga or even on a picnic.

Their striped blanket is 100% cotton, hand-loomed in Pakistan, and comes with leather carrying straps so you can roll it up and easily transport it.

A beach blanket is always a necessity, but let’s face it, some are just made better than others. Take the one from business & pleasure co. for example. Their striped blanket is 100% cotton, hand-loomed in Pakistan, and comes with leather carrying straps so you can roll it up and easily transport it. But our favorite detail (besides the adorable tassel trim) is the center hole where you can place an umbrella pole. You’re guaranteed a perfect shade-to-towel ratio all day.

Users have raved about how easy it is to carry—especially when your hands are full with other gear—even when packed with drinks, snacks and ice packs.

No one wants to leave the beach to go grab snacks or lunch. That’s why bringing a cooler is key to maximizing your time by the ocean. Still, lugging a traditional cooler around is a pain. SCOUT has that all figured out with its bucket-shape backpack cooler. Users have raved about how easy it is to carry—especially when your hands are full with other gear—even when packed with drinks, snacks and ice packs. Plus, it has multiple interior and exterior pockets to keep essentials organized and a zippered top that opens wide for easy access.

JOTO's waterproof case ensures nothing gets in yet still has full touch screen functionality.

Let's face it; we can’t go anywhere without our phones. But water and sand don’t exactly pair well with that device, so you should invest in a waterproof case. This one from JOTO ensures nothing gets in yet still has full touch screen functionality. You can take pictures, check your email and send texts without worry. Plus, it has a neck strap to easily carry it while boating, swimming, kayaking and more. It even has an attachable bright color neoprene floating hand strap that can keep your phone afloat and visible if you happen to lose your grip on it while dashing through the waves.