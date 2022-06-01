Summer is just around the corner and the sun is shining brighter than ever. Now's the time to find your summer hat look and we've got just the inspiration you've been looking for. If you've been searching for a sign to grab a new hat over your head - it's right here. Our favorite hats in SI Swimsuit's 2022 issue are below.

Cindy Kimberly in Memorial Day

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.

We all remember Pharrell’s giant hat look at the Grammys but new headwear by Memorial Day will surely claim the top-hat spot on the field. This bucket hat is colorful and unique adding an extra special vibrancy to any beach-day look. Cindy Kimberly shows proof of concept.

Kate Bock in Eliza Cristoph

Kate Bock was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.

If you’re looking to get creative, then this scarf by Eliza Cristoph is a dynamic way to elevate your look. Wear it around your neck, tied to a handbag or as a bandana like Kate Bock does. This particular design takes from the Maasai tribe in Kenya, which traditionally used colorful glass beads to create necklaces. This scarf’s recontextualized modernist design uses an interplay of abstraction and vibrant colors to depict a unique vision of this traditional Kenyan art form.

Marquita Pring in Lack of Color

Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.

Bucket hats aren’t only excellent defenders of the face from the sun, they’re stylish, cool and honestly just dope. Marquita Pring knows. Lack of Color offers their wave bucket hat made from 100% terry toweling. Elevate your style this summer now.

Whether it's a bucket hat or a scarf, we've got you covered both literally and figuratively this summer.

