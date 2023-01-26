Valentine’s Day is approaching and that may mean it’s time to search for new bras, underwear or lingerie. The holiday can be exciting for those in relationships, but can be difficult for those flying solo. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, this list has something for everyone.

The most important rule when picking out lingerie or any underwear is to choose something you feel comfortable in. While you may have a partner you hope to impress, what you pick should make you feel confident and radiant.

From everyday bralettes to sizzling lace sets and cute camisoles, we’ve got you covered on Valentine’s Day-themed undies. There are many brands today that offer size-inclusive lingerie and/or use sustainable materials. No matter your preference, you are sure to find something new and exciting that you will love and feel good in on Valentine’s Day. Below we have highlighted some of our favorites.

Best Valentine’s Day Bras

SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper calls Natori bras her favorite. Their bras are known for being both sexy and comfortable and get top reviews for fit.

Savage x Fenty is often praised for its inclusive sizing options and frequently updated fashionable designs. The brand is a great source for sexy underwear. A particular favorite is the classic red push-up bra, which is perfect for those seeking a bit of added volume.

I am in love with the fringe detail on this bra. It is designed to be seen and appreciated on its own and could make a perfect surprise for Valentine’s Day. Fleur Du Mal is one of my go-to places for lingerie shopping. If this specific bra is a bit too much for you, be sure to check out their other sets as they offer a wide variety of options.

The deep-V detail and cut-outs on this bra are what make it special. You can buy it with the matching underwear for a sexy set or pair it with something simpler of your choice. The set is available in several colors, including black, white and aubergine.

If you prefer a bralette without underwire but still want something fancy, this Cosabella bralette is a great option. The sheer mesh and lace details are designed to impress while maintaining comfort.

No underwear roundup would be complete without SKIMS. The brand’s buttery-soft fabric has made it a cult favorite. The light pink color of the ultra-fine mesh bra is a great feature (the matching underwear ($16) is listed below.) This set is perfect for Valentine’s Day and everyday use.

Best Valentine’s Day Underwear

This adorable pink heart underwear is perfect for an understated, comfortable and festive pair of undies. Complete the look with the matching bralette ($26).

The matching undies to the Kane deep V bra listed above, I love that these also look good on their own. The cute cut-outs and lace keep the front interesting, while the back is a simple mesh thong.

Dora Larsen is a family-run company that puts an emphasis on sustainability. Their product line is full of fun colors. I love the unexpected yellow detail on the seams of this brief. The high-waisted cut feels snug and flattering while the mesh and lace also add a sexy feel. Snag the matching bra to complete the set ($82).

Bluebella is another brand that offers a wide range of lingerie with some very strappy and sexy options. One of my favorites is this simple white thong with red embroidery. The matching bra is currently on sale for just $39.

Hanky Panky is a well-established brand that has been around forever, and for good reason. They are known for being comfortable, cute and long-lasting. I swear I’ve had pairs of Hanky Pankys that have lasted for more than a decade.

SKIMS’ fan-favorite underwear is designed to fit like a glove. I particularly like the deep V-shape and high-waisted cut of this mesh pink thong.

Best Valentine’s Day Bodysuits

This bodysuit is in a class of its own. I love the mesh, the cut-out, the fur lining—all of it. It’s definitely not practical for day-to-day wear, but it is absolutely fabulous.

A simple white bodysuit is a timeless classic. The subtle details on this piece from Intimissimi are beautiful and delicate. The brand offers a wide range of sexy and affordable lingerie options, from special occasion sets to everyday wear.

The various textures and attention to detail on this bodysuit are impressive. From the embroidered flowers to the polka-dot mesh, this piece is a showstopper.

Best Valentine’s Day Robes, Camisoles and Matching Sets

LILYSILK items are some of the comfiest I’ve ever worn. I guarantee you’ll never want to take off this pajama set. And for ultimate ease, it’s machine washable.

This chemise nightgown is so cute, you’ll want to where it out as a dress. The mesh detailing extends to that back, and you can even pair it with this matching embroidered lace robe ($88) to complete the look.

I would wear this camisole set nightly, but the lace detail and bright color also make it a suitable and adorable matching set for Valentine’s Day.

A classic black lace babydoll is always a good choice. The cut from Intimissimi is flattering, sexy and affordable.

For those who love frills, this adorable robe from Anthropologie is a must-have. The subtle polka-dot details on the mesh and bows on the wrist make lounging at home a luxurious experience.