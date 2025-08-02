Megan Fox’s Daring SI Swimsuit Looks Exude Pure Leo Season Energy
We’re nearing peak Leo season as the calendar turns to August. Those who fall within the fire sign’s dates—which range from July 23 to August 22—are known for their grand personalities, according to tarot card and intuitive energy reader Chris Corsini. “[Leos] bring a really strong energy ... because the sun is connected to them,” he told PEOPLE in 2024. “When a Leo walks into a room, you can feel that.”
Allure concurs, reporting that these signs have an “innate confidence and a flair for the dramatic, often becoming the center of attention wherever they go,” adding that their “interests often revolve around creative pursuits and self-expression—whether through performing arts, fashion or entrepreneurial endeavors.”
And —while the beloved actress may be a Taurus herself—there’s no denying Megan Fox’s outfits in her 2023 cover shoot in the Dominican Republic expertly embodied Leo season energy, radiating glamour, confidence and pure luxury for some fierce and fiery final shots.
Pairing these two beaded garments from JÉBLANC over Frankies Bikinis bottoms, Fox made a statement on the coastline.
The first-timer in the fold was a natural on the set, as her chocolate brown hair moved with the seaside breeze. “Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” Fox said during the shoot—but we couldn’t tell after seeing her final fabulous frames.
Photographed by Greg Swales, the tropical photo shoot played with texture and patterns, making Fox a standout star in every outfit. In one look, the actress repped an abstract REN HAIXI mini dress. In another, she tossed an intricate beaded number from Celia Kritharioti over a SKIMS suit.
“I hope that the photos are beautiful and that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl,” Fox shared as her goal for shoot day. “I hope people take away that I’m a thoughtful, articulate, deep person.”
We’ll never get enough of Fox’s drop-dead gorgeous debut as she donned the front page of the issue next to Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader.
As for her looks—from a triangle leather Frankies Bikinis suit to a seaglass-adjacent ensemble from RYAN STORER—it’s easy to see why this shoot is a head-turner, especially during the season when Leos are in their element.
Looking to get your hands on one of Fox’s ‘fits as summer winds down? We've broken down some of our favorites for you to shop here.