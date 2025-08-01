Celebrate Roshumba Williams’s Lasting SI Swimsuit Legacy in Honor of Her Birthday
Back in 2024, we asked SI Swimsuit Legend Roshumba Williams—who is celebrating her 57th birthday today, August 1—for three words to describe herself. She answered: “Aspire to inspire, optimistic, tenacious.”
In honor of this celebratory day, we’re taking a look back at a few snapshots that highlight the above sentiments while also depicting this model’s infectious personality and unwavering drive.
“Aspire to inspire”
A brand staple of the early ‘90s turned certified icon over 30 years later, Williams has paved her own path at SI Swimsuit as one of the brand’s first African American models.
“I remember how I felt back in 1990 [...] I was in disbelief that someone who looked like me was considered a standard of beauty,” Williams told On The Red Carpet following the release of the magazine’s latest issue back in May. “Now I feel like someone who looks like me at this age is still considered a standard of beauty [...] There’s no one who looks like this and represents this.”
“Optimistic”
After four back-to-back features following her 1990 debut, Williams returned to the fold a decade later in 2004, and then again for the magazine’s 60th Anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. This was where she explained which of her characteristics she admires most.
“I have an inbred optimism when it comes to myself and my life, but also the world in general,” Williams told us. “I always search for the higher road—I’m the glass-almost-full kind of girl. I’m willing to dig in and do the work to accomplish it.”
“Tenacious”
It’s Williams’s overall mindset paired with decades of hard work that led her to a legendary career in the industry. In fact, it still baffles her to this day just how determined she was to accomplish her goals as a model from such a young age.
“I had a dream of being a model and went to Paris on my own [at 19 years old]. I had a small amount of money and only two weeks, because my mom said that if something didn’t happen in that time, I should consider it a vacation and come home,” she told Woman’s World. “I wasn’t afraid because I didn't know any better. Now I look back, and I’m like, ’Holy moly! How on earth did I do that?’ And it worked out.”
And—if age 57 is anything like 56—we know that Williams will continue to shine.