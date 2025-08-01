Katie Austin’s Take on This Social Media Trend Highlights Her SI Swimsuit Evolution
Katie Austin just gave fans the most heartwarming walk down memory lane.
Known for her creativity on social media, the five-time SI Swimsuit model put a playful twist on a viral trend that began on TikTok. The post usually tracks a relationship through the years, but she turned it into a clever, sweet celebration of her journey with the brand.
View the post here.
The trend typically begins with a slide reading, “How many months have you been together?” followed by a series of nostalgic photos indicating the relationship has lasted years.
Austin swapped the context, making it about her bond with SI Swimsuit. Her first slide asked, “How many months have you been in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit?” over a glowing image from her 2025 Bermuda shoot with Ben Watts. The next screen teased “Months?” alongside another standout shot, this time from her 2022 feature in Montenegro with James Macari.
She then seamlessly flipped through her timeline, with photos from Portugal in 2024, the Dominican Republic in 2023, and back to two more 2022 images, where she proudly reminded followers it was the issue after which she won co-Rookie of the Year. That accolade—which she shared with close friend Christen Goff—marked a major milestone early in her career.
The video closed with a throwback to her 2021 debut shoot in Atlantic City—captured after being discovered through the brand’s Swim Search open casting call—and ended with a final slide featuring a photo from her 2020 audition, the moment that started it all.
“From rookie to year 5 🤍 inspired by @si_swimsuit.. as always ;),” the 31-year-old captioned the carousel.
“My new fav trend!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day exclaimed in the comments.
Since entering the franchise, the Virginia native has become one of its most consistent stars, embodying confidence, positivity and a vibrant energy that fans love. Austin has traveled to some of the most breathtaking locations with the franchise, all while evolving her modeling presence year after year.
Outside of the magazine, she has built an impressive career as a fitness entrepreneur. Her Katie Austin App launched seven years ago and offers more than 425 workout classes, and has grown into a global online community. Her brand focuses on empowering women to feel strong, confident and balanced, promoting a lifestyle that includes both wellness and indulgence.
Now living in Los Angeles with her husband Lane Armstrong, Austin continues to share her journey with millions online.