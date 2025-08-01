Swimsuit

Katie Austin’s Take on This Social Media Trend Highlights Her SI Swimsuit Evolution

We’ve officially found our favorite version of this social media fad!

Ananya Panchal

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Katie Austin just gave fans the most heartwarming walk down memory lane.

Known for her creativity on social media, the five-time SI Swimsuit model put a playful twist on a viral trend that began on TikTok. The post usually tracks a relationship through the years, but she turned it into a clever, sweet celebration of her journey with the brand.

From rookie to year 5🤍 inspired by @si_swimsuit.. as always;)

Posted by Katie Austin on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

View the post here.

The trend typically begins with a slide reading, “How many months have you been together?” followed by a series of nostalgic photos indicating the relationship has lasted years.

Katie Austin is wearing a white bikini in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Austin swapped the context, making it about her bond with SI Swimsuit. Her first slide asked, “How many months have you been in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit?” over a glowing image from her 2025 Bermuda shoot with Ben Watts. The next screen teased “Months?” alongside another standout shot, this time from her 2022 feature in Montenegro with James Macari.

She then seamlessly flipped through her timeline, with photos from Portugal in 2024, the Dominican Republic in 2023, and back to two more 2022 images, where she proudly reminded followers it was the issue after which she won co-Rookie of the Year. That accolade—which she shared with close friend Christen Goff—marked a major milestone early in her career.

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox Boutique. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The video closed with a throwback to her 2021 debut shoot in Atlantic City—captured after being discovered through the brand’s Swim Search open casting call—and ended with a final slide featuring a photo from her 2020 audition, the moment that started it all.

Katie Austin
Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Montce. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“From rookie to year 5 🤍 inspired by @si_swimsuit.. as always ;),” the 31-year-old captioned the carousel.

“My new fav trend!” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day exclaimed in the comments.

Since entering the franchise, the Virginia native has become one of its most consistent stars, embodying confidence, positivity and a vibrant energy that fans love. Austin has traveled to some of the most breathtaking locations with the franchise, all while evolving her modeling presence year after year.

Katie Austin
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by Natalia Fedner. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Outside of the magazine, she has built an impressive career as a fitness entrepreneur. Her Katie Austin App launched seven years ago and offers more than 425 workout classes, and has grown into a global online community. Her brand focuses on empowering women to feel strong, confident and balanced, promoting a lifestyle that includes both wellness and indulgence.

Now living in Los Angeles with her husband Lane Armstrong, Austin continues to share her journey with millions online.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

