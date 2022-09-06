Brooks Nader’s 24-Hour Guide to Downtown New York City

Brooks Nader might be a Louisiana native, but after spending years living in Manhattan, she’s become a true New Yorker. And if you follow the SI Swimsuit model on Instagram, you know she’s always trying out the latest hot spots. Plus, the 25-year-old has an enviable routine that includes spa services, gym sessions and dining out. So, given her expertise, we were curious what she would recommend to a visitor with one day to spend in the Big Apple. Here’s Nader’s guide to the perfect 24 hours in downtown New York City.

Workout at Gotham Gym

Nader has a regular workout routine with the trainers at the famous Gotham Gym. She suggests starting the day off with a 9 a.m. sweat session. “Gotham Gym has the best vibes, trainers and celebrity clientele,” says Nader. “It’s great people watching because you never know who you might see.”

Gotham West Village

600 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014

Price: Non-member single classes are $36

Eat Lunch in the West Village

After all of that hard work, you deserve some sustenance. Nader suggests an early lunch at Sant Ambroeus or grabbing coffee from The Elk before walking around the charming West Village neighborhood. “Sant Ambroeus has a lovely ambiance, great food, and coffee,” says Nader. “I love to sit outside if it’s nice weather.”

The Elk

128 Charles St, New York, NY 10014

Sant Ambroeus

259 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

While you’ll often see Nader raving about her regular lymphatic massages, she recommends getting a foot massage when you’re on a quick trip. “Around 1 p.m., get a one-hour foot massage and work from your computer at All Seasons on West 8th Street,” she says. “It’s $35 and the best-kept secret in NYC.”

All Seasons Body Work

57 W 8th St, New York, NY 10011

Have a Cocktail

New York City is home to an incredible bar scene. There are so many to pick from, so where should you go? “Grab a cocktail with friends at Fairfax or Waverly Inn,” suggests Nader. “They have great vibes and are the perfect places to catch up with friends.”

Fairfax

234 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

Waverly Inn

16 Bank St, New York, NY 10014

Grab Dinner

End your day with a delectable meal before calling it quits for the night. Nader’s two favorites are L’Artusi and Bobo. “Both spots have incredible ambiance and overall a great scene,” she says. L’Artusi is an Italian spot known for its small plates and extensive, mostly Italian, wine list, while Bobo serves up some amazing French cuisine.

Bobo

181 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014

L’Artusi

228 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014