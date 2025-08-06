SI Swimsuit Models Join the Cast of ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 4
The newest cast of Fox’s Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6, and we’re seeing some very familiar faces on the roster of 18.
That’s right, a duo of SI Swimsuit models will be making their debut on the competition show, where celebrities, athletes and reality TV stars participate in drills “used in the real-life Special Forces selection process,” Entertainment Weekly reports.
Before the season debuts on Sept. 25, check out the pair of SI Swimsuit models taking their talents to training camp: Chanel Iman and Brianna LaPaglia.
Chanel Iman
Iman made her SI Swimsuit debut over a decade ago in 2014 when she set foot on the beaches of Madagascar. She then appeared in the magazine two years in a row, traveling to Utah in 2015 and Zanzibar in 2016 before returning for her most recent feature in Belize in 2024. Known for her adventurous spirit—for example, Iman literally posed with two Python snakes during her 2016 shoot—the model is a force to be reckoned with on any set.
“So excited to finally share I’ll be on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4!” the 34-year-old posted to Instagram, where her fellow SI Swimsuit models cheered her on.
“OOOO this is exciting!!👏🏼,” Jasmine Sanders wrote.
“Go Chanel!!!!!!” Lily Aldridge penned.
“💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” scribed Rose Bertram.
Brianna LaPaglia
LaPaglia was the magazine’s debut digital cover model of 2025, where the Massachusetts native opened up about her public breakup with country singer Zach Bryan. While the news of her casting just dropped this morning, the podcaster is already sharing details about her experience in a Q&A currently on her Instagram story.
When asked what she gained from the show, LaPaglia shared, “Honestly, [I gained] so much. I learned how mentally strong I am, and I now have such a deepened respect and love for our special forces military. The things they sacrifice so we can sit on our couches at home are unfathomable.”
As for her biggest challenge, she wrote, “I’m very mentally strong, so the physicality was hardest for me. I mean, the Olympians were struggling, so imagine me.”
Iman and LaPaglia will be joined by many more exciting contestants for Season 4, including Kody Brown, Brittany Cartwright, Randall Cobb, Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, Mark Estes, Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice, Johnny Manziel, Eva Marcille, Ravi V. Patel, Christie Pearce Rampone, Jussie Smollett and Nick Young.