11 One-Piece Swimsuits From SI Cover Models That Are on Trend Today

Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have been great motivators in so many ways, whether it is by encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle by sharing their own fitness secrets, speaking about their philanthropies they support or helping women everywhere know their self-worth. They’ve also shown off some incredible swimsuits, lending additional inspiration when it comes to shopping for our own summer beach looks.

Bikinis have been the go-to when it comes to head-turning swimwear, but recently one-piece suits have shown they can be just as appealing while still being a more practical choice. Cut-outs, deep plunges or looks with a super high-cut have made a comeback and more designers are adding all new styles that flatter a more inclusive group of women.

Keep scrolling to see some of our own favorite one-piece moments from past cover models with Tyra Banks, Kate Bock, Ashley Graham and more of our stars. They are sure to have you rethinking your own beachwear.

