Skip to main content
Watch Alex Morgan's SI Swimsuit cover reveal
Watch Alex Morgan's SI Swimsuit cover reveal

11 One-Piece Swimsuits From SI Cover Models That Are on Trend Today

Start rethinking your own summer looks.

Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have been great motivators in so many ways, whether it is by encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle by sharing their own fitness secrets, speaking about their philanthropies they support or helping women everywhere know their self-worth. They’ve also shown off some incredible swimsuits, lending additional inspiration when it comes to shopping for our own summer beach looks.

Bikinis have been the go-to when it comes to head-turning swimwear, but recently one-piece suits have shown they can be just as appealing while still being a more practical choice. Cut-outs, deep plunges or looks with a super high-cut have made a comeback and more designers are adding all new styles that flatter a more inclusive group of women.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Keep scrolling to see some of our own favorite one-piece moments from past cover models with Tyra Banks, Kate Bock, Ashley Graham and more of our stars. They are sure to have you rethinking your own beachwear.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Grand Exumas

An embellished bathing suit can elevate any beach look. Banks proved this in her 2019 shoot in Great Exuma, Bahamas, when she wore a Norma Kamali black one-piece with silver studs. Shop this style with the Stud Marissa Swimsuit by Norma Kamali ($575).

View the full 2019 gallery from Great Exuma here

Kate Upton

Kate Upton 2013

In one of the most iconic cover shoots in SI Swimsuit history, Upton was white hot in Antarctica in 2013. Show off your own similar style with this ribbed Celine one-piece ($148). 

View the full 2013 Antarctica gallery here.

Camille Kostek

camille kostek 2019

Kostek showed off her wild side in Monica Hansen Beachwear during her 2019 shoot on Kangaroo Island. A strapless suit is optimal to avoid tan lines for those summer looks. Shop this look with the Bardot leopard-print one piece ($185). 

View the full 2019 gallery from Kangaroo Island here.

Kate Bock

Kate Bock Nevis

Posing in the Caribbean in 2018, Bock never looked so good. The barely-there swimsuit by Cat Thordarson’s milkbaby ensured limited tan lines. 

View the full 2020 gallery from Bali here.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen black swimsuit

Even though you run the risk of having quite the tan lines in a suit like the Cravings author wore for her 2014 SI cover shoot in the Cook Islands, it is definitely back to being a trend of the moment. If you’re looking for your own sizzling one-piece black swimsuit, Revolve has some amazing options this season.

View the full 2014 gallery from Cook Island here.

Naomi Osaka

naomi osaka

In 2021, the tennis star wore a marigold high-cut suit from Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka for her shoot in Malibu. Shop more for one-piece options at Frankies Bikinis.

View the full 2021 gallery from Malibu here.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Turks _ Caicos 2016

Why not let everyone on the beach know your name! Ashley Graham made a statement in her Bruna Malcuelli suit during her 2016 shoot in Turks & Caicos. Find out how you create your own bespoke one-piece Bruna Malcuelli swimsuit.

View the full 2016 gallery from Turks & Caicos here.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan St Lucia

The soccer star struck gold in this bright suit by Fae during her 2019 shoot in St. Lucia.

View the full 2019 gallery from St. Lucia here.

Hailey Clauson

Hailey Clauson 2016

The Gnash Swim red-and-white striped suit that Clauson wore in 2016 on the beaches of Turks & Caicos caused spectators to say “There’s Hailey instead of Where’s Waldo!” Check Gnash Swim for more striped and one piece swimsuits. 

View the full 2016 gallery from Turks & Caicos here.

Danielle Herrington

danielle herrington bahamas

A sorbet-colored one-piece like the Sports Illustrated-logo suit Herrington wore in the Bahamas in 2018 rings out the blue water in any setting. 

View the full 2018 gallery from the Bahamas here.

Kathy Ireland

Kathy Ireland

The three-time cover star’s suit looked like it was painted on with its watercolor design. Graphics are always a fun way to show off your style while in the sun.

View the more Kathy Ireland here.

Kinn_Fine_Jewelry_VIntage_14k_Gold_129_500x
Fashion

17 Beauty and Style Gifts for Mother’s Day

By Noelle Ike
one pieces from cover models
Fashion

11 One-Piece Swimsuits From SI Cover Models That Are on Trend Today

By Alisandra Puliti
Lotta Hintsa_Swim Search 2022
SwimSearch

Get to Know 2022 Swim Search Finalist Lotta Hintsa

By Mara Milam
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy