11 One-Piece Swimsuits From SI Cover Models That Are on Trend Today
Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models have been great motivators in so many ways, whether it is by encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle by sharing their own fitness secrets, speaking about their philanthropies they support or helping women everywhere know their self-worth. They’ve also shown off some incredible swimsuits, lending additional inspiration when it comes to shopping for our own summer beach looks.
Bikinis have been the go-to when it comes to head-turning swimwear, but recently one-piece suits have shown they can be just as appealing while still being a more practical choice. Cut-outs, deep plunges or looks with a super high-cut have made a comeback and more designers are adding all new styles that flatter a more inclusive group of women.
Keep scrolling to see some of our own favorite one-piece moments from past cover models with Tyra Banks, Kate Bock, Ashley Graham and more of our stars. They are sure to have you rethinking your own beachwear.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Tyra Banks
An embellished bathing suit can elevate any beach look. Banks proved this in her 2019 shoot in Great Exuma, Bahamas, when she wore a Norma Kamali black one-piece with silver studs. Shop this style with the Stud Marissa Swimsuit by Norma Kamali ($575).
Kate Upton
In one of the most iconic cover shoots in SI Swimsuit history, Upton was white hot in Antarctica in 2013. Show off your own similar style with this ribbed Celine one-piece ($148).
Camille Kostek
Kostek showed off her wild side in Monica Hansen Beachwear during her 2019 shoot on Kangaroo Island. A strapless suit is optimal to avoid tan lines for those summer looks. Shop this look with the Bardot leopard-print one piece ($185).
Kate Bock
Posing in the Caribbean in 2018, Bock never looked so good. The barely-there swimsuit by Cat Thordarson’s milkbaby ensured limited tan lines.
Chrissy Teigen
Even though you run the risk of having quite the tan lines in a suit like the Cravings author wore for her 2014 SI cover shoot in the Cook Islands, it is definitely back to being a trend of the moment. If you’re looking for your own sizzling one-piece black swimsuit, Revolve has some amazing options this season.
Naomi Osaka
In 2021, the tennis star wore a marigold high-cut suit from Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka for her shoot in Malibu. Shop more for one-piece options at Frankies Bikinis.
Ashley Graham
Why not let everyone on the beach know your name! Ashley Graham made a statement in her Bruna Malcuelli suit during her 2016 shoot in Turks & Caicos. Find out how you create your own bespoke one-piece Bruna Malcuelli swimsuit.
Alex Morgan
The soccer star struck gold in this bright suit by Fae during her 2019 shoot in St. Lucia.
Hailey Clauson
The Gnash Swim red-and-white striped suit that Clauson wore in 2016 on the beaches of Turks & Caicos caused spectators to say “There’s Hailey instead of Where’s Waldo!” Check Gnash Swim for more striped and one piece swimsuits.
Danielle Herrington
A sorbet-colored one-piece like the Sports Illustrated-logo suit Herrington wore in the Bahamas in 2018 rings out the blue water in any setting.
Kathy Ireland
The three-time cover star’s suit looked like it was painted on with its watercolor design. Graphics are always a fun way to show off your style while in the sun.