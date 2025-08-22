Olivia Ponton’s Animal Print Swimsuit Is Perfect Seasonal Transition Style
This summer, Olivia Ponton has made stops in England, Spain, Monaco, Montauk, N.Y. and recently traveled across the Pacific to Hawaii.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model has been repping swimwear looks in her adventures around the globe—sharing her ’fits to Instagram, while giving her followers an in-depth look at her trips on YouTube. Her time in Hawaii was no different, as she sported a perfectly on-trend seaside ensemble on the island of Oahu.
See Ponton’s Instagram post here.
“hawaii in the summer <3🌊🌅🐠🏝️,” Ponton scribed with a 13-slide carousel on Instagram. The post included frames from her morning on Waimea Valley, where she met up with a friend: “We were just basking in the sun, getting our Vitamin C up,” she explained in a TikTok video.
On the beach, Ponton wore a long-sleeved one-piece suit, which featured a leopard print pattern throughout the garment. She accessorized the number with a singular dainty necklace that hung above the braided detailing of the suit’s neckline.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!
To say that we’re fans of the suit’s style is an understatement. In fact, it perfectly incorporates two trends that we predicted would be hits for the summer when SI Swimsuit’s latest issue dropped in May. The trends? Animal print and long-sleeved swimsuits.
“To us, [animal print] will always be a classic and a staple that can be worn for swimming or making a bold statement at a party,” our team explained in the magazine. “It’s a print worth splurging on since it stands the test of time.”
It’s true; animal print has been a major styling component in SI Swimsuit for decades. Look no further than its 1996 cover with Valeria Mazza and Tyra Banks for any further proof.
Additionally, incorporating a long-sleeved suit into your wardrobe is perfect “for cooler beach days, swimming or surfing,” SI Swimsuit continued.
Ponton’s look is also the ultimate crossover between a trio of suits displayed in this year’s issue: the print of Ellie Thumann’s Ark Swimwear suit, the color palette of Ilona Maher’s grayscale Norma Kamali one-piece and the cut of Hunter McGrady’s long-sleeve ensemble, which she sported in Switzerland.
Will we see more long-sleeved looks as the summer winds down? We’ll be sure to keep an eye out.