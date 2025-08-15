Ilona Maher, Lori Harvey and Other SI Swimsuit Models Stun in Chic Monochromatic Looks
This summer, it’s all about fashionable trends like polka dots and animal print where swimwear is concerned. SI Swimsuit models have embraced the patterns everywhere from the pages of the 2025 issue to the Swim Week runway to their own everyday style.
In addition to sporting the season’s hottest looks, plenty of our SI Swimsuit stars constantly rock timeless classics. They know that the best way to put together a chic ensemble, regardless of season, is by embracing a monochromatic color palette. From dresses to capri bodysuits and swimwear, we noticed a trend among several of our brand models on Instagram this week: they’re embracing black, and the hue is anything but basic. Below, find a few of our favorite examples to add to your fashion mood board.
Ilona Maher
Maher, an Olympic rugby player and SI Swimsuit digital cover star, stunned in a figure-skimming black spaghetti strap dress to ring in her 29th birthday on Aug. 12. “I swear I just keep getter hotter as I get older,” she wrote in part of her caption.
Lori Harvey
Harvey, a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, documented her weekend away at Lake Como, Italy, where she dressed the part in a chic capri-length black halter bodysuit. The model and swimwear designer accessorized with a gold chain belt, heels and sunnies. “Girl let me go get me a capri jumpsuit. You look good🔥,” one fan declared in the comments.
Simone Biles
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is prepping for the upcoming NFL season, and Biles continues to be the ever-supportive wife. The SI Swimsuit model and most-decorated gymnast of all time looked cute and casual cheering on her beau from the sidelines in a simple black tank and frayed cut-offs. Also, talk about arm goals!
Danica Patrick
Patrick has been soaking up the sun in Italy lately, and she flaunted her abs in a beachfront IG post earlier this week. “Taormina must be on everyone’s list!” the retired race car driver declared of the Sicilian town.
Lorena Durán
While in Bali, Durán opted for a black one-piece swimsuit, which she styled similarly to Harvey: with a thin, gold chain belt around her waist. The four-time SI Swimsuit model’s stay in Indonesia looked truly enviable, featuring beautiful views and tasty local cuisine.