Seven Female-Owned Beauty Brands You Need in Your Life
It’s crazy to think that the global beauty and personal care market had a revenue of over $503.6 billion in 2021. And although women are this industry’s largest consumer, it’s one still very much led by men in top executive positions. With International Women’s Month in full swing, we are highlighting some female-owned brands that are making their mark and reshaping the business. These ladies are taking their experience of what does and doesn’t work to create products that are innovative and inclusive. If this doesn’t say girl power, we don’t know what does.
Drunk Elephant
Tiffany Masterson launched Drunk Elephant in 2013 because so many skincare brands contained toxic ingredients that didn’t agree with her skin. It was her brand mission to launch a line free from silicones, chemical screens, sensitizing colorants, perfumes or essential oils. Keeping the product list modest with six to start, Masterson built a loyal following over the years. In 2019, she announced that the company was being acquired by Shiseido for $845 million. She wrote, “I couldn’t be more excited that we’ve found someone who respects my vision and the brand identity and is willing to let us stay who we are.”
A fan favorite product? Try the Wonderwild Miracle Butter ($38)
Fenty Beauty
In 2017, Rihanna took it upon herself to launch an inclusive brand that would offer coverage to all the beautiful skin tones of the world. Many beauty companies have followed the singer’s lead but are still trying to catch up. Always a trailblazer in everything she does, Rihanna extoles her brand ethos: “Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks and dare to do something new or different.”
A fan favorite product? Try the Gloss Balm Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper ($16)
Tarte Cosmetics
Maureen Kelly helped pave the way for many female brands to follow when she started Tarte Cosmetics in 1999. While pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology at Columbia, she decided to build a cosmetics company from the ground up when she was unable to find natural makeup that offered the same amount of glam as others. She started with a cheek stain—one that has recently made its return to the product list—and grew her cruelty-free line from there.
A fan favorite product? Try the BB Tinted Treatment Primer ($39)
Kopari Beauty
Kiana Cabell and Gigi Goldman bonded over their love of coconut oil. They saw a void in the marketplace for products with this staple ingredient and decided to jump into the deep end to launch the company in 2015. Every Kopari Beauty product starts with 100 percent pure, organic coconut oil that is sustainably sourced from small family farms in the Philippines. Their line of products is also free of sulfates, parabens, silicones and phthalates, and are cruelty-free.
A fan favorite product? Try the Coconut Latte Energizing Body Wash ($18)
OUAI
Founder Jen Atkin has been responsible for so many amazing celebrity hairstyles (her clients include Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa). Throughout her career, Atkin has tried and tested all different lines and has seen what works and doesn’t. OUAI calls itself the “first socially-connected haircare brand,” putting customer feedback front and center for all products made. After all, with 4.4 million followers herself, Atkin knows the power of social media. OUAI has expanded to body, fragrance and candles.
A fan favorite product? Try the Wave Spray ($28)
Flamingo
Conceptualized by two women who worked at the legendary men’s shaving company, Harry’s, Allie Melnick and Brittania Boey decided to launch Flamingo in 2018 to give women what they want in the shave space. Their range of products include razors, handles, wax kits, shaving gel and body lotion. Said Boey in the company’s official release: “During this journey, we began to understand how personal and private everyone’s routines are and that there wasn’t a brand or holistic suite of products acknowledging these realities.”
A fan favorite product? Try the Razor and refill set ($20)
TULA Skincare
Dr. Roshini Raj knows that beauty comes from within. When the practicing gastroenterologist launched TULA in 2014 she applied her medical knowledge to build a brand based on the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods. TULA means balance in Sanskrit; fittingly, the probiotic ingredients improve the skin’s balance.
A fan favorite product? Try the Self-care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask ($48)