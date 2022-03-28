Seven Female-Owned Beauty Brands You Need in Your Life

It’s crazy to think that the global beauty and personal care market had a revenue of over $503.6 billion in 2021. And although women are this industry’s largest consumer, it’s one still very much led by men in top executive positions. With International Women’s Month in full swing, we are highlighting some female-owned brands that are making their mark and reshaping the business. These ladies are taking their experience of what does and doesn’t work to create products that are innovative and inclusive. If this doesn’t say girl power, we don’t know what does.

Drunk Elephant Tiffany Masterson launched Drunk Elephant in 2013 because so many skincare brands contained toxic ingredients that didn’t agree with her skin. It was her brand mission to launch a line free from silicones, chemical screens, sensitizing colorants, perfumes or essential oils. Keeping the product list modest with six to start, Masterson built a loyal following over the years. In 2019, she announced that the company was being acquired by Shiseido for $845 million. She wrote, “I couldn’t be more excited that we’ve found someone who respects my vision and the brand identity and is willing to let us stay who we are.” A fan favorite product? Try the Wonderwild Miracle Butter ($38) Fenty Beauty In 2017, Rihanna took it upon herself to launch an inclusive brand that would offer coverage to all the beautiful skin tones of the world. Many beauty companies have followed the singer’s lead but are still trying to catch up. Always a trailblazer in everything she does, Rihanna extoles her brand ethos: “Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks and dare to do something new or different.” A fan favorite product? Try the Gloss Balm Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper ($16) Tarte Cosmetics Maureen Kelly helped pave the way for many female brands to follow when she started Tarte Cosmetics in 1999. While pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology at Columbia, she decided to build a cosmetics company from the ground up when she was unable to find natural makeup that offered the same amount of glam as others. She started with a cheek stain—one that has recently made its return to the product list—and grew her cruelty-free line from there. A fan favorite product? Try the BB Tinted Treatment Primer ($39) Kopari Beauty

Kiana Cabell and Gigi Goldman bonded over their love of coconut oil. They saw a void in the marketplace for products with this staple ingredient and decided to jump into the deep end to launch the company in 2015. Every Kopari Beauty product starts with 100 percent pure, organic coconut oil that is sustainably sourced from small family farms in the Philippines. Their line of products is also free of sulfates, parabens, silicones and phthalates, and are cruelty-free.



A fan favorite product? Try the Coconut Latte Energizing Body Wash ($18)