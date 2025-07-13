These 5 Throwback SI Swimsuit White Bikini Looks Are Absolutely Angelic
“White is so basic” is what some tend to think when it comes to styling the shade. Some believe there isn’t much to do with the color outside of weddings or other celebratory events. Some even believe that white can’t be sexy.
Well, SI Swimsuit models are here to prove that none of this is true even in the slightest. White can be sexy! What’s more, with white being a blank canvas, there are loads of things that can be added to spruce it up—the possibilities are endless.
Need some motivation to get that white bikini? Look no further than these six photo shoots to give you that much-needed push.
Valentina Sampaio’s feature in Scrub Island, BVI, was absolutely to die for. She looked magnificent wearing this white bikini from Blue Life. This swimsuit features gorgeous cut-outs that are easy to replicate carefully with a pair of scissors. But even if there are a few mistakes made along the way, it can be viewed as a cool design that elevates the outfit.
Wear a white bandeau top like this one with a pair of denim jeans for a chic style everyone can’t help but notice.
Don’t trust yourself with a pair of scissors? That’s totally understandable because to replicate a swimsuit like this one from Bāben, all you need is a black marker. Tanaye White killed it with her glistening skin underneath the Barbados sun. This snap of her earns even more points for donning a string bikini with fun phrases displayed throughout.
Perhaps there’s an artistic pop-up near the beach you’re attending. If so, why not grab a marker and write away?
For our crochet girlies out there, you know better than anyone that white is a fun color to use for your projects. How about taking a gander at this creation from Andi Bagus? Substitute the daisies Olivia Culpo has on her swimsuit for sunflowers, roses, hydrangeas or any flower you adore, and you have your very own work of art in the form of a head-turning crochet bikini.
Wear an ensemble like this by itself or with a crocheted flower in your hair, and you’re sure to spark tons of conversation.
That long-sleeve shirt that’s been wasting away in the back of your closet? It’s high time to bring it out and repurpose it for something better. Make it a crop top, and now you have a shirt that can be worn with literally any piece of clothing and still look absolutely sensational. Barbara Palvin went with matching white bikini bottoms, and her final look won’t go out of style anytime soon.
Take the cropped long-sleeved top, pair it with a white thong bikini bottom, a mesh white sarong and boom, you’re a stunner.
Still not convinced you need a white bikini? Then take it from SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Upton, who effortlessly shows the everlasting beauty and versatility of white in this snapshot. She wore a plethora of white swimsuits for her iconic shoot in Antarctica, including this white string bikini top. She complemented the piece with a snow jacket wrapped around her waist, resulting in an “It Girl” outfit people still revere to this very day.
Of course, the beach isn’t the best place to sport a thick snow jacket, so swap it out for a white hoodie and we have ourselves a compelling look.
In conclusion: don’t sleep on this basic but beloved shade when it comes to swimwear!