These 2025 SI Swimsuit Models Prove the Cut-Out Swimsuit Still Has Surprises Left
In 2025, there’s no excuse to be basic with your swimwear. No matter your vibe or the occasion, there are so many fabulous on-trend styles to choose from. Even when it comes to one-pieces, gone are the days you have to settle for boring or stuffy. With the cut-out style, which was one of SI Swimsuit’s biggest trends of the 2025 issue, wearers have the comfort of a one-piece, while also enjoying the freedom of exposing more skin.
As seen in SI Swimsuit this year, the cut-out one-piece continues to evolve, with unique shapes, fits and more—pushing the limits of what the style is defined by. Allow these five gorgeous looks to prove our point:
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles served as one of four cover girls for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, rocking a long list of different styles and colors in Boca Raton, Fla. One of our favorite pieces was this bold blue cut-out one-shoulder swimsuit from Tinye, which accentuated her figure and delivered a show-stopping look.
One of this year’s lovely rookies included Ming Lee Simmons, who traveled to Jamaica for her debut SI Swimsuit photo shoot. For her spot in the magazine, she modeled Rastafarian colors along with this gorgeous white cut-out one-piece with silver hoop features, exposing the pretty rose tattoo on her ribs, from Thats So Fetch.
SI Swimsuit made history with its rookie class this year, featuring the first set of twins since 1976 in Elisha and Renee Herbert. The Australian models served snow princess vibes in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, embracing the cold climate with icy looks. Elisha modeled this super cool ice blue cut-out one-piece with clear hoop accents from Normaillot, looking beautiful as ever.
SI Swimsuit kicked off 2025 with a digital issue, featuring Brianna LaPaglia as our January digital cover star. The content creator traveled to La Quinta, Calif., for her debut photo shoot, posing at The Austin Estate in timeless neutral colors. One of her standout looks included this ‘70s-inspired plunging gold cut-out one-piece from Issa Boulder, which was totally flattering.
Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink was a knockout during her SI Swimsuit debut this year, also posing in Boca Raton, Fla., alongside a group of incredible athletes. The Stanford alum wore a long list of bold swimsuits, including this barely-there white stringy cut-out one-piece from Tinye Swim. Flexing her fit figure, she commanded attention in this look.