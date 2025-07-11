Swimsuit

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and More SI Swimsuit Models Share Summer Travels

Whether stateside or abroad, these women are soaking up the sun around the world.

Cara O’Bleness

Simone Biles and Suni Lee
Simone Biles and Suni Lee / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images and Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Summer is in full swing, and SI Swimsuit models are taking full advantage of warmer weather by soaking up the sunshine around the world. While Jena Sims is enjoying a family vacay in Portugal, Jasmine Sanders is catching a tan in the Dominican Republic, and Ciara is spending time in Spain celebrating her anniversary.

Below, check out a few of our favorite Instagram posts of the week, which showcase SI Swimsuit models soaking up some summer adventures in the U.S. and abroad.

Simone Biles

Biles, an Olympic gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model, jetted off to Belize with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, for a romantic getaway.

Suni Lee

Lee, Biles’s U.S. women’s gymnastics teammate and a 2025 SI Swimsuit model, declared “i love it heree” of Bangkok, Thailand, in a new IG post while clad in a Blackbough Swim bikini.

Katie Austin

Austin and her husband, Lane, rocked matching swimwear designed by fellow brand star Camille Kostek while on a recent getaway. “You two in my swim 😭🩵🩵🩵🩵,” Kostek gushed in the comments section. “might be my fav photo.”

Lauren Chan

Chan, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, has been enjoying some down time with friends in New York recently. We adore the animal print bikini by White Fox she donned in a photo dump of her summer adventures.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian, who starred on the cover of the 2022 magazine, shared snippets of her family lake vacation from over the Fourth of July holiday.

Alix Earle

Earle, a digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, recently sailed away with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and certainly looked the part while doing it. She and her NFL beau, Braxton Berrios, also took a trip to Saint-Tropez.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews