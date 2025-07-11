Simone Biles, Suni Lee and More SI Swimsuit Models Share Summer Travels
Summer is in full swing, and SI Swimsuit models are taking full advantage of warmer weather by soaking up the sunshine around the world. While Jena Sims is enjoying a family vacay in Portugal, Jasmine Sanders is catching a tan in the Dominican Republic, and Ciara is spending time in Spain celebrating her anniversary.
Below, check out a few of our favorite Instagram posts of the week, which showcase SI Swimsuit models soaking up some summer adventures in the U.S. and abroad.
Simone Biles
Biles, an Olympic gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model, jetted off to Belize with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, for a romantic getaway.
Suni Lee
Lee, Biles’s U.S. women’s gymnastics teammate and a 2025 SI Swimsuit model, declared “i love it heree” of Bangkok, Thailand, in a new IG post while clad in a Blackbough Swim bikini.
Katie Austin
Austin and her husband, Lane, rocked matching swimwear designed by fellow brand star Camille Kostek while on a recent getaway. “You two in my swim 😭,” Kostek gushed in the comments section. “might be my fav photo.”
Lauren Chan
Chan, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, has been enjoying some down time with friends in New York recently. We adore the animal print bikini by White Fox she donned in a photo dump of her summer adventures.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian, who starred on the cover of the 2022 magazine, shared snippets of her family lake vacation from over the Fourth of July holiday.
Alix Earle
Earle, a digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, recently sailed away with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and certainly looked the part while doing it. She and her NFL beau, Braxton Berrios, also took a trip to Saint-Tropez.