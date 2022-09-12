Get an Exclusive Look at the New GIGI C Collection

As a part of New York Fashion Week, the SI Swimsuit team popped into the Public Hotel to get an exclusive look at GIGI C’s upcoming Resort ’23 collection. The atmosphere was energetic and welcoming as soon as we walked into the suite that was fully decked out in GIGI C merch. The brand, founded by Gigi and Tina Caruso, set out to fill a gap in the market, with designs that are as functional as they are glamorous. Since releasing their debut collection in 2017, the mother-daughter duo have broken into the swimsuit industry in a major way. We are always hungry for new designs and were therefore ecstatic to have previewed the upcoming pieces, which are characterized by clean lines, architectural shapes and crisp laser-cut details.

The new lineup consists of a handful of fresh styles, ranging from invigorated surfsuits to fan-favorite pieces in a brand new hue of emerald green. “I initially started designing resort with the fact in mind that we wear GIGI C for so much more than the categories they’re designed for,” says Gigi. Each piece of the anticipated collection possesses unmatched versatility and wearability.

The Alice Bra Top

Ben Smith

A GIGI C classic revived in a vibrant new emerald. The Alice Bra Top boasts adjustable straps and removable pads while the Jaclyn Bottom’s retro high leg cut matches seamlessly.

The Nicole Faux Leather Surfsuit

Ben Smith

The Nicole Faux Leather Surfsuit will soon be available in a new color with the same silky scuba faux leather you already know and love. “We thought Resort ’23 was the perfect time to add our Leather Look Scuba in a crisp clean white, since our black colorway has been a consistent bestseller for several seasons now,” explains Gigi.

Short Sleeve Open Back One Piece

Ben Smith

This short sleeve style features an open back cut-out and will also be offered in black and emerald–meaning we’ll need all three.

Ben Smith

Another soon-to-be member of the surfsuit family, this reimagined silhouette provides subtly sexy coverage.

The Charlie Plunging One Piece

Ben Smith

The Charlie Plunging One Piece will also be available in the newest hue.

Mesh Midi Dress

Ben Smith

This figure hugging mesh midi dress is just one of the apparel-driven highlights from the collection. Go from beach to bar in a matter of minutes. Pro tip from Gigi: Style this piece over a suit after a swim or a chic bodysuit for a sexy dinner look.

GIGI C Resort ’23 can be expected in early December and we are already eager to get our hands on the collection. “GIGI C is at an exciting pivotal point of transition where we are really focused on connecting with our community through events and pop-ups, leading us to truly learn our customers’ needs and wants!” says Gigi.