These 6 SI Swimsuit Photos Featuring Yellow Bikinis Are Sunshine Personified
Lemons. Sunflowers. Rubber duckies. A fair share of SI Swimsuit models’ bikinis. What do these things all have in common? The color yellow looks absolutely stupendous on them!
Yellow is a vibrant color that sparks so much joy due it its bright hue. It can light up a room, brighten the skin and do so much more, making it a color no one should neglect this summer. It’s also an all-around great color to expand your wardrobe a little further, especially if your closet tends to be filled with darker tones.
Need ideas for what type of yellow swimsuits to purchase this summer? Look no further than these six picturesque snaps of SI Swimsuit models who slayed in their respective swimsuits!
Dominique Piek’s yellow swimsuit consists of a triangle-shaped bikini top where the cups of the top are yellow while the straps are a dark gray. As for the bikini bottom, this garment is all yellow to tie everything together.
This ensemble is a nice go-to for those who don’t want to subscribe to a swimsuit that uses traditional colors, as yellow and grey isn’t a combo one sees often. It’s a swimsuit for those who like to go against the grain and not feel the slightest bit bad about it.
Sacramento wasn’t ready when Marquita Pring arrived on the scene wearing this yellow string bikini. Created by Monica Hansen Beachwear, a look like this was bound to be a certified banger, as it really is easy on the eyes.
A bikini like this is recommended for those who like a little sexy chic to their beachwear. The strings on each side add a dose of swankiness, while the medium coverage of the top offers a splash of allure. All eyes will be on the swimsuit for sure.
Allie Ayers’s swimsuit, which was spearheaded by her very own mind, proves why strapless bikini tops will always be an effortlessly stunning option. This Bissy Swim two-piece radiates cool girl energy, especially when focusing on the rectangle-shaped cut-out in the middle and the tie string placed at the top.
Choose this bikini for premium relaxation on a beach towel while still exuding that “It Girl” factor. Even when nonchalantly reading a book or resting to get a tan, all anyone will be able to think about is where to cop a yellow swimsuit like this.
Cindy Kimberly’s rookie year photo shoot in Barbados is truly a sight to behold, even to this day, because it holds so many glamorous swimsuits that bikini-lovers couldn’t wait to get their hands on. One swimsuit in particular is this dreamy duo from INDAH, which includes a micro strap doubling as a bikini top and a ruffle bikini bottom with a lettuce hem.
Tap into an attire like this if warmer weather equals cheekier clothing. After all, with how hot it can get, the only thing on anyone’s mind should be where they can get some cool air, not if their outfit is head-turning enough.
Underwire bralettes don’t get the love they deserve—but on someone as serene as Yumi Nu, a comeback is required as soon as possible. And if this style does become a trend again, there’s no better place to start than with a mustard yellow swimsuit like this one from Matte Collection.
Nostalgia can be transformed into clothing, so if a beachwear enthusiast is looking for something that is remnant of trends that have come and gone, this may be the answer.
Ming Lee Simmons is a real beauty, and that beauty is only exemplified by her sporting this dazzling string bikini from Lybethras, as it is one of her best colors to complement her warm skin tone. Despite her Jamaica shoot being her very first feature with the brand, she certainly made a lasting impression.
This ensemble is for those out there who like something flirty with a hint of edge. The sporty vibe this swimsuit provides also deserves some attention for those who adore when beachwear meets athleticism.