SI Swimsuit Models Take Over Fourth of July in Festive Bikinis
Fourth of July weekend is the perfect time to sit back, relax and enjoy everything summer has to offer. Whether that’s an outdoor cookout with loved ones or chilling in the pool in your latest swimsuit purchase, there’s nothing like a long weekend when the weather is nice. SI Swimsuit models took advantage of the sunny skies and posed in their best red, white and blue bikinis. See their best looks below.
XANDRA traveled to the Hamptons this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July, going all out with her ensemble. Rocking a red, white and blue string bikini with a nautical-themed pattern, she accessorized with a matching hat with the letters USA spelled out on the front. Leaving her hair down in waves, she delivered effortless beauty in her ultra-patriotic ‘fit.
2025 cover girl Olivia Dunne also enjoyed some time in the Hamptons this weekend, taking to the beach in a pretty red and white gingham string bikini. She sat on a festive red, white and blue beach towel while accessorizing with an oversized straw hat. Flaunting her freckles and fit figure, she looked so happy to be on the beach.
Spending time with her adorable family, 2024 cover girl Hunter McGrady looked stunning this weekend in a red and white paisley patterned string bikini top and blue denim shorts. She let her blonde hair down in loose waves and accessorized with oversized aviator glasses. Posing in the backyard and near an inflatable pool with her husband and kids, she had a picturesque holiday.
Paige Spiranac celebrated the Fourth of July with a throwback photo, seeing her pose in the grass wearing an American flag string bikini. The golf content creator has modeled plenty of festive swimsuits in the past, but this one has to be our favorite. It’s just classic. Plus, her blonde hair, styled in loose curls, looks so glamorous.
2025 rookie Denise Bidot enjoyed the holiday in Puerto Rico, replacing the color red with hot pink in her bright blue bikini. Posing in the gorgeous water, she accessorized with hoop earrings and looked totally tranquil. After a dip underwater, her beach waves couldn’t be more perfect.
2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims welcomed in the Fourth of July overseas, enjoying a vacation with her lovely family in Portugal. Matching in the festive theme with her 1-year-old son Crew, who turns 2 later this month, the model wore a white strapless bikini with an intricate red, white and blue cover-up featuring fish and lifebuoys. She pulled her hair up in a clip and accessorized with hoop earrings.