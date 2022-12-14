Tan-through swimwear can help you get evenly bronzed from head to toe.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nothing puts a damper on an otherwise perfect beach day quite like stripping off your swimsuit to find you’ve developed some serious tan lines after a few hours of fun in the sun.

While there’s really no way to prevent those dreaded lines in a traditional swimsuit, there is a trendy new option for an even, all-over glow: no-tan-line suits or “tan-through swimwear.”

What is tan-through swimwear?

No-tan-line bathing suits, or tan-through swimwear, promise to leave you with no visible sun lines thanks to unique fabric called Transol®, a patented fabric invented in the early 2000s by swimwear brand Kiniki.

Essentially, tan-through swimwear contains microscopic holes that allow up to 80% of the sun’s rays in through your one-piece or bikini, resulting in bronzed, sun-kissed skin without any annoying tan lines. The material is often opaque, but not see-through, so you can maximize your Vitamin D without baring it all on the beach.

Does tan-through swimwear actually work?

Fans on social media seem to think so! There are currently more than 680,000 video views related to “no-tan-lines swimsuit” on TikTok.

In fact, one TikTok user shared an unboxing video of a True Tone swimsuit and provided hour-by-hour tan-line updates while she soaked up the sun. After four hours out on a boat, she had no visible tan lines.

“10/10 for leaving no tan lines! Great for correcting asymmetrical tan lines or for just giving an even tan!” she wrote across her video.

Other users however haven’t been convinced, so the verdict is still out on this one.

What are the dangers of no-tan-line swimsuits?

In addition to allowing more of the sun’s rays through the fabric, several tan-through swimwear brands also say the fabric itself contains SPF, so while you’re able to soak up more UVA rays for a golden tan, you’re protected from more harmful UVB rays.

UVB rays are the ones that damage your skin and cause sunburns and potentially skin cancer, but you want to limit your exposure to both types, so be sure to still slather on some SPF for an extra layer of protection.

Where can you buy no-tan-line swimsuits?

If you want to try the new trend, below are a few no-tan-line swimsuits or tan-through swimwear options suitable for all styles:

The brand promises that all of its swimwear—which is made of its patented Transol® fabric—is light and breathable and dries up to three times faster than typical swimwear.

True Tone Swimwear says that wearing one of the brand’s swimsuits is equivalent to wearing SPF 8 to 15 while filtering out harmful UVB rays.

This brand claims its swimwear and beachwear provide the equivalent protection of SPF 35 while providing a shapewear-like effect to create a snatched silhouette.

The brand also promises SPF 35 protection, breathable fabric and longevity, stating that the suits do not fade or lose color easily.