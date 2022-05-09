Skip to main content

WNBA: Game Day Style Cam

Check out Breanna Stewart’s and Sue Bird's fashion at their first game of the season.

Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird were all smiles heading into their game against the Minnesota Lynx to open the 2022 WNBA season Friday night. The duo brought home a win on the court, in the fashion department, oh, and with their debut in the SI Swimsuit Issue. 

(Joshua Huston/Getty Images)

(Joshua Huston/Getty Images)

Stewart sported a classic paisley-printed cardigan embellished with a “WE ARE BG” pin. The message is in support of fellow WNBA player, Brittney Griner, who is currently being wrongfully detained in Russia. Stewart paired her look with a mini Louis Viutton backpack and white high top kicks. 

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bird brings bold patterns with this matching cheetah set by Dickies (which, not to mention, is super affordable). The look is appropriately finished off with a pair of black Converse All-Stars and simple gold jewelry. 

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bird’s fiancee, OL Reign captain Megan Rapinoe was spotted courtside in a stylish ombre sweater. Rapinoe has also graced the pages of SI Swimsuit in the 2019 issue.

GettyImages-1395812487
