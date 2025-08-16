5 SI Swimsuit Photos That Take ‘Making a Splash’ to the Next Level
Summer can get very warm—so much so that, sometimes, the only way to get relief from the heat is by taking a dip. But just because you’re overheating doesn’t mean you can’t look incredible while soaking up some much-needed moisture!
Without a doubt, swimsuit lovers want to look just as good stepping out of the water as they did stepping into it, and these SI Swimsuit models certainly know that to be true.
There are not enough words in the English language to capture the brilliance of the beautiful Achieng Agutu when she landed in Bermuda to bring forth this breathtaking shot. Sitting in the water has never looked better, especially when she donned this mesmerizing swimsuit from White Fox.
Cheetah print is always a vibe. Combine that with the Elouera Bikini Top ($54.99) and the Belmont Bottoms ($34.99), and you get a functional and fierce ensemble.
Being drenched and still looking remarkable takes a lot of skill, and Veronica Pome’e made it look effortless. Posing in her vibrant aqua blue two-piece on Paradise Island with the sunset painting the sky orange, it’s impossible not to see how this picture captured the vibe of summer to a tee.
While this spectacular swimsuit from Alpine Butterfly Swim isn’t currently available for purchase, there are still plenty of other chic options available to spruce up your summer wardrobe.
Black is a go-to color for swimsuits since it hides dampness so well. Still, some stray away from the hue because it can easily teeter toward a basic look. But Nina Cash showed why that worry should be a thing of the past, as the cut-out design on this black one-piece was bound to be the center of attention at any beach or pool.
Room 24 did their thing when they took their Alexa One Piece ($156) from the sketchbook to the wardrobe. The brand emphasized why it’s necessary to bring luxury style to swimwear so that shoppers can look and feel expensive.
Gayle King, like a lot of pool lovers, preferred to sit on the stairs rather than swim around for this snapshot. Something about relaxing like this can sometimes trump getting into the water—maybe that’s because it provides ample opportunity to show off fashion-forward pieces before they get soaked.
The demand for swimsuits like this one is sure to grow each passing day of summer, which is why the best place to start a much-needed swimsuit haul is Maygel Coronel: the brand responsible for this dazzling spring green one-piece.
The easiest way to look angelic in the middle of the ocean is to wear a pearly white one-piece like Kate Wasley did here. White is truly an underrated color when choosing from a sea of swimsuits online and in person. But when the white is done right—by decorating it with lace, floral designs and a deep plunge—it’s a sight to behold.
Known for captivating swimwear designs, IZTALI SWIM leaves shoppers feeling sexy and empowered in their pieces. This breathtaking white one-piece is just one of countless examples.
A wet, hot summer is inevitable—all the more reason why bringing glam to the waters is a must!