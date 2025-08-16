Swimsuit

5 SI Swimsuit Photos That Take ‘Making a Splash’ to the Next Level

Taking a dip in the pool is a summertime must, but so is looking incredible in stylish swimsuits.

Diana Nosa

Kate Wasley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.
Kate Wasley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Summer can get very warm—so much so that, sometimes, the only way to get relief from the heat is by taking a dip. But just because you’re overheating doesn’t mean you can’t look incredible while soaking up some much-needed moisture!

Without a doubt, swimsuit lovers want to look just as good stepping out of the water as they did stepping into it, and these SI Swimsuit models certainly know that to be true.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by White Fox. Necklace by Julietta. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

There are not enough words in the English language to capture the brilliance of the beautiful Achieng Agutu when she landed in Bermuda to bring forth this breathtaking shot. Sitting in the water has never looked better, especially when she donned this mesmerizing swimsuit from White Fox.

Cheetah print is always a vibe. Combine that with the Elouera Bikini Top ($54.99) and the Belmont Bottoms ($34.99), and you get a functional and fierce ensemble.

Veronica Pome'e is wearing an aqua blue two-piece swimsuit in the Bahamas.
Veronica Pome'e was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Alpine Butterfly Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Being drenched and still looking remarkable takes a lot of skill, and Veronica Pome’e made it look effortless. Posing in her vibrant aqua blue two-piece on Paradise Island with the sunset painting the sky orange, it’s impossible not to see how this picture captured the vibe of summer to a tee.

While this spectacular swimsuit from Alpine Butterfly Swim isn’t currently available for purchase, there are still plenty of other chic options available to spruce up your summer wardrobe.

Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Room 24.
Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Room 24. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Black is a go-to color for swimsuits since it hides dampness so well. Still, some stray away from the hue because it can easily teeter toward a basic look. But Nina Cash showed why that worry should be a thing of the past, as the cut-out design on this black one-piece was bound to be the center of attention at any beach or pool.

Room 24 did their thing when they took their Alexa One Piece ($156) from the sketchbook to the wardrobe. The brand emphasized why it’s necessary to bring luxury style to swimwear so that shoppers can look and feel expensive.

Gayle King is wearing a green one-piece in Mexico.
Gayle King was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace and Bracelet by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Gayle King, like a lot of pool lovers, preferred to sit on the stairs rather than swim around for this snapshot. Something about relaxing like this can sometimes trump getting into the water—maybe that’s because it provides ample opportunity to show off fashion-forward pieces before they get soaked.

The demand for swimsuits like this one is sure to grow each passing day of summer, which is why the best place to start a much-needed swimsuit haul is Maygel Coronel: the brand responsible for this dazzling spring green one-piece.

Kate Wasley is wearing a white one-piece swimsuit in Aruba.
Kate Wasley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The easiest way to look angelic in the middle of the ocean is to wear a pearly white one-piece like Kate Wasley did here. White is truly an underrated color when choosing from a sea of swimsuits online and in person. But when the white is done right—by decorating it with lace, floral designs and a deep plunge—it’s a sight to behold.

Known for captivating swimwear designs, IZTALI SWIM leaves shoppers feeling sexy and empowered in their pieces. This breathtaking white one-piece is just one of countless examples.

A wet, hot summer is inevitable—all the more reason why bringing glam to the waters is a must!

More Throwbacks:

feed

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/SwimNews