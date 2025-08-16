Before Tying the Knot, Nina Agdal Was a Vision in White for Her 2024 SI Swimsuit Shoot
SI Swimsuit model Nina Agdal and her fiancé, Logan Paul, were spotted on the shores of Cernobbio, Italy, on Wednesday. The couple, who got engaged back in July 2023, returned to Europe for their wedding this weekend.
So, to celebrate these lovebirds, we’re throwing it back to the last time we saw Agdal grace the magazine in white.
After the Danish model’s consecutive six-run stint in the fold came to a halt in 2017, Agdal stepped in front of photographer Derek Kettela’s camera lens once again in 2024 in Belize. The shoot came less than a year after her engagement to Paul and before her first pregnancy.
“It’s crazy, I’m going to be a girl dad,” the PRIME brand founder said on the SI Swimsuit launch party red carpet four months before his fiancé gave birth to their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, back in September of 2024. While in attendance, Paul also swooned over Agdal’s frames in the fold.
“Stunning, gorgeous, out of this world, beautiful, and to see her in this element, in her zone [...] she is thriving,” he continued. “The pictures are beautiful. It was amazing.”
On the shoreline, Agdal was a stunner in several all-white outfits, ranging from a spotted Ema Savahl Couture one-piece to a strapless bandeau set from Korobeynikov.
Alongside the tropical photo shoot in the Central American nation, Agdal also appeared in the magazine’s 60th Anniversary issue as an SI Swimsuit Legend. She cemented the feat with another photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
And if you don’t know how the couple met, allow us to catch you up!
“We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him,” the model told The Daily Front Row. “It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!”
Agdal’s fiancé echoed her sentiment, revealing he had had his eye on the model for quite some time. “I thought this girl was the prettiest girl on the planet for a very long time,” Paul said on an episode of his podcast IMPAULSIVE. “I’ve had a crush on her since I was, like, 19, 20.”
Now, at age 30, he’ll call his former crush his wife, adding, “We just started vibing and hung out the entire night and literally have not left each other’s sides since.”