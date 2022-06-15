Impress Dad with a Unique Father’s Day Picnic

Summer is finally here and we are thrilled because that means it’s also officially picnic season. With Father’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show Dad just how much he means to you than by surprising him with a carefully curated picnic? Dads are always going above and beyond and this is your chance to channel your inner hostess and do the same.

Every quintessential picnic must take into consideration what we believe to be the four fundamental factors to an unmatched outdoor dining experience: location, supplies, entertainment and food. If you’re seeking inspiration, take a look at our suggestions of what to use for a perfect Father’s Day picnic.

Location

First things first: location. If you don’t have easy access to a luscious field that looks like it could be of inspiration to Alfred Sisley, don’t worry because your backyard’s abilities will surely surprise you with the right set-up. Really, anywhere you can comfortably lay your blanket will do. However, we must admit that we are partial towards a beachy scene when possible. Or if you find yourself in the city this Father’s Day, turn to the classic option of a nearby park or even the fire escape if necessary! It’s all about working with what you got.

Supplies

Baskets

Etsy is a must visit if you are on the hunt for a picnic basket with personality.

Shop: Vintage Picnic Basket ($69.95), Picnic Basket with Lid ($48.49),1960’s Mid Century Wicker Picnic Basket ($50), Vintage 1950’s Redmon Picnic Basket ($55.55).

Blankets

We always opt for a picnic blanket with a handle to make for seamless transport.

Shop: Pikiniki Green Checkered Cotton Picnic Blanket ($95), Pure New Wool Picnic Blanket (£135.00), Recycled Wool Picnic Blanket ($125).

Dishware

Often overlooked, dishware is key to elevating your picnic. Forget disposable tableware and check out Fishs Eddy, a dishware store in New York City. Fishs Eddy takes unwanted and leftover dishes from various restaurants in NYC and gives them a second life. This is great for two reasons: one, you are getting restaurant-grade dishware for cheap and, two, they are unique. If you don’t live in New York, you can also browse their products online.

Shop: Black Checkered Dinner Plate ($22), Blue Willow Royal Bowl ($22.99), Pink Violets Dinner Plate ($14.99), Scallop Edged Oval Platter ($9.99).

Entertainment

The unsung star of a great picnic is always the entertainment. You can claim the food makes or breaks an outdoor afternoon, but we think it's up to the activities. Not only will these lawn games keep all picnic attendees engaged, but also these games can double as a bonus to gift dad.

Shop: L.L. Bean Horseshoes ($119), Brown & Green Trancoso Beach Set ($135), Gidget Cornhole Board ($349.95), Fredericks and Mae Bocce Ball Set ($175).

Food

Picnic fare must be as delicious as it is easily consumable. We’ve rounded up some recipes from Love & Lemon that will surely be the star of the show. Prep them pre-picnic and you’re good to go.

Courtesy of Love & Lemons

Tortellini Salad, Rosemary Focaccia Bread, Avocado Summer Rolls, Homemade Fudge Brownies, Tomato Basil and Artichoke Sandwich, Spinach Hummus Wrap, Watermelon Salad with Feta, Mexican Street Corn Salad, Lemon Cookies.

Let’s face it, no one gift will ever suffice in showing all of the dads, grandfathers, and father figures in our life just how much they mean to us. So, this weekend opt for some quality time (that is often hard to come by) with the most important men in your life by enjoying an afternoon spent outside together.