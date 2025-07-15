Sharina Gutierrez’s SI Swimsuit Debut Was a Masterclass in Rainy Day Summer Fashion
To think that if Sharina Gutierrez had never submitted her SI Swim Search application out of fear of being rejected, she wouldn’t be where she is today, with a stunning feature from Portugal as her debut photo shoot. She highlighted the power of having blind faith and chasing after even the wildest of dreams.
“What’s the worst that could happen? They’re going to say no, or they don’t reply—it’s not something I’m not used to,” she said to herself after sending in her application. And when the brand didn’t reject her and, instead, accepted her, Gutierrez realized she was right where she was supposed to be.
“You are doing what you’re supposed to do and you’re listening to that voice that’s guiding you and leading you. You’re listening to your intuition,” the model stated to herself as her inner mantra.
There’s no better time to reflect on some of the very best images from her rookie shoot in 2024 as we face another rainy summer.
One thing that stood out the most from this shoot was the warm colors that Gutierrez sported. This orange look above is an easy favorite because of how summery the entire outfit felt. The carrot bikini top and matching bottoms from Matthew Bruch, the light jacket from Free People and the light brown boots from Swedish Hasbeens all came together to create a fabulous look.
From head to toe, she was red hot in this look! She donned a super cute bandeau bra and matching thong bottoms. But what really stole the show is her cardigan from Mr Mittens. The cardigan was not only the perfect accessory for style, but also added warmth on a rainy day in Portugal.
Monochrome looks weren’t the only style Gutierrez pulled off. A summer goddess in this blue and white two-piece from Gabriela Pires Beachwear, she made it undeniably apparent that she was the one wearing the clothes and not the other way around.
This flick emphasized just how good she looked in another neutral color, this time a sage green swimsuit from Bain de Minuit Swim.
A navy blue vintage jacket plus a bikini? An unusual combination, but the white bikini from LATITID really complemented the darker hue of the jacket.
It’s never too late to go dream chasing. Gutierrez showcased this and so more with her remarkable SI Swimsuit debut last year.
“At the end of the day, I didn’t have somebody cheering me on,” she expressed. “If I can change one person’s life and one person’s journey just by belief, I want to do that.”
Anyone else going rain boot shopping after revisiting these gorgeous photos?