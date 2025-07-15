Swimsuit

Sharina Gutierrez’s SI Swimsuit Debut Was a Masterclass in Rainy Day Summer Fashion

We can’t help but feel inspired during this year’s rainy summer season.

Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

To think that if Sharina Gutierrez had never submitted her SI Swim Search application out of fear of being rejected, she wouldn’t be where she is today, with a stunning feature from Portugal as her debut photo shoot. She highlighted the power of having blind faith and chasing after even the wildest of dreams.

“What’s the worst that could happen? They’re going to say no, or they don’t reply—it’s not something I’m not used to,” she said to herself after sending in her application. And when the brand didn’t reject her and, instead, accepted her, Gutierrez realized she was right where she was supposed to be.

Sharina Gutierrez is wearing an orange bikini and orange jacket in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Jacket by Free People. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“You are doing what you’re supposed to do and you’re listening to that voice that’s guiding you and leading you. You’re listening to your intuition,” the model stated to herself as her inner mantra.

There’s no better time to reflect on some of the very best images from her rookie shoot in 2024 as we face another rainy summer.

One thing that stood out the most from this shoot was the warm colors that Gutierrez sported. This orange look above is an easy favorite because of how summery the entire outfit felt. The carrot bikini top and matching bottoms from Matthew Bruch, the light jacket from Free People and the light brown boots from Swedish Hasbeens all came together to create a fabulous look.

Sharina Gutierrez is wearing a red strapless bikini and red cardigan in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Cardigan by Mr Mittens. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

From head to toe, she was red hot in this look! She donned a super cute bandeau bra and matching thong bottoms. But what really stole the show is her cardigan from Mr Mittens. The cardigan was not only the perfect accessory for style, but also added warmth on a rainy day in Portugal.

Sharina Gutierrez is wearing a striped bikini top and white bikini bottom in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Monochrome looks weren’t the only style Gutierrez pulled off. A summer goddess in this blue and white two-piece from Gabriela Pires Beachwear, she made it undeniably apparent that she was the one wearing the clothes and not the other way around.

Sharina Gutierrez is wearing a green bikini in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit Swim. Necklaces by Ottoman Hands and Cleopatra’s Bling. Boots by Le Chameau. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This flick emphasized just how good she looked in another neutral color, this time a sage green swimsuit from Bain de Minuit Swim.

Sharina Gutierrez is wearing a white bikini and navy blue jacket in Portugal.
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by LATITID. Vintage jacket provided by Good Merch Bellport. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A navy blue vintage jacket plus a bikini? An unusual combination, but the white bikini from LATITID really complemented the darker hue of the jacket.

It’s never too late to go dream chasing. Gutierrez showcased this and so more with her remarkable SI Swimsuit debut last year.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t have somebody cheering me on,” she expressed. “If I can change one person’s life and one person’s journey just by belief, I want to do that.”

Anyone else going rain boot shopping after revisiting these gorgeous photos?

