Inside LaQuan Smith’s Runway Show and After-Party

Last night, the Hudson River was home to some of the most dazzling new ready-to-wear as LaQuan Smith presented his Spring/Summer 2023 collection from inside the Intrepid Sea, Space & Air Museum. Smith’s designs oozed power. The hype from attendees was so high during the show, the after-party was not only a luxury but also a necessary outlet for the excitement.

The Collection

Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Metallics are having a moment—case in point: Serena Williams in a silver Balenciaga cape gown on the Vogue world runway—and Smith took it one step further with metal bras, bodices and accents. Let’s just say, it made sense that the show was on a battleship.

Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

This dress is particularly imprinted in my mind, and I expect it to be fought over by stylists in the coming months. It’s dominant but feminine and an exciting new way to show off the midriff.

Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Another important moment from the collection was this purple sequin column dress that garnered cheers from the front row.

Isidore Montag/Gorunway.com

Smith did not shy away from color nor fabric variations in this collection. Along with yellow there was a plethora of pinks, purples and oranges.

The show was actually intended to be staged on the outside deck of the Intrepid with a skyline backdrop—a nice follow-up to his top of the Empire State Building show last year—but the weather did not comply. Nevertheless, the mood was set.

The Celebration

Smith’s after-parties are one of New York Fashion Week’s most anticipated “afters.” The evening at The Blond kicked off with a special two-song performance from K-Pop group Rocking Dolls. The girl group was clad in full LaQuan Smith looks. The surprise performances kept on coming, with Spice and Diplo. Guests—including Madonna, Becky G, Cindy Bruna, Winnie Harlow, and many more—danced the night away as a much deserved celebration of a great collection by LaQuan Smith .

The Rocking Dolls at the LaQuan Smith Spring / Summer 2023 After Party at the Blond. JOJO KORSH/BFA