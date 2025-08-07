Olivia Dunne’s Effortless Polaroid Proves She’s a Natural, and SI Swimsuit Models Agree
A pillar at SI Swimsuit is girlhood, and it was very much on full display in the comment section of Olivia Dunne’s latest Instagram post.
In a singular snapshot shared to her grid, the three-time SI Swimsuit model posted a Polaroid photo of herself. Dunne gave the lens a smoldering pout as she sported a scoop-neck black tank top. She tossed her long blonde hair into a high messy bun, leaving out a few front pieces to frame her face, and signed the bottom of the picture “Livvy” with an adorable heart.
“You’re seriously the most gorgeous girl,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton declared in the comment section. Dunne then gushed back, “ily twinny.”
2025 SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle also chimed in, adding a flame emoji. The New Jersey natives shared the fold and the catwalk at the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show back in May before meeting up again in their home state in early June. “All the way from North Jersey, she traveled down,” Earle joked in a TikTok video with the cover model. Dunne responded, “I’m a trooper.”
Dunne’s post effortlessly exemplifies how the retired gymnast can look flawless at any time—whether it be in a simple black tank or on the cover of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. In fact, when her debut cover was revealed on SI Swimsuit’s Instagram back in May, it was her fellow models who rushed to the comments to show her some love.
“She’s my role model,” Rookie of the Year Jena Sims wrote.
“😍😍😍😍😍,” Suni Lee penned.
“🔥🔥 sooooo good,” Penny Lane agreed.
“MOMMMAA,” XANDRA declared.
“Unbelievable unreal I can’t get over this shot and [Olivia Dunne] !!!!!” Katie Austin exclaimed.
And the love is mutual. Following Dunne’s milestone with the brand—which saw her as one of four cover models alongside Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan and Salma Hayek Pinault—the model credited SI Swimsuit models, both past and present, as catalysts for her growth with the brand.
“This is my third time in the issue, and I feel like my confidence over the years has grown so much from my first shoot,” Dunne told the SI Swimsuit team. “I feel like I’m nearly a different person, and it’s because of [the] amazing women [who] are in the issue that led the way and paved this path for me.”
And you can relive all of Dunne’s shoots with the magazine, including her 2023 debut in Puerto Rico, her secondary stint in Portugal and her most recent cover shoot in Bermuda!