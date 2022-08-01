Mady Dewey Is the 2022 Swim Search Winner!

Mady Dewey was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Dominican Republic for SI Swimsuit 2022.

After combing through thousands of submissions, holding a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic and hosting a runway show during Miami Swim Week, SI Swimsuit is ready to name the winner of its 2022 Swim Search. We are thrilled to announce that Mady Dewey will join the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the 2023 issue. The first 2023 rookie, Nicole Williams English, was announced on the runway at Miami Swim Week.

Dewey is the co-founder of Herd Social, a lifestyle and content creator on TikTok, and the co-host of the Socially Well podcast. After graduating from Chapman University, Dewey started her career in big tech and quickly found her passion for creating content on the side. During the pandemic, she recognized the negative impact social media was having on her mental health and body image. She left big tech and created Herd, a pressure-free photo-sharing platform for GenZ women and non-binary people. She also recently started a new job as a product marketing manager at Discord, the voice, video, and text chat app.

"We are thrilled to announce Mady as the Swim Search winner and our second rookie for the 2023 issue," says MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief. "Her dedication to creating change mixed with her professionalism and positive attitude combined brilliantly—we are looking forward to having her represent our brand!"

Swim Search is the annual casting call which provides opportunities for both aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured in the next edition of the iconic issue. This year's Search was launched on The Swimfluence Network app, creating an experience for people around the world to engage with the SI Swimsuit community, the result of which brought together an incredibly powerful group of dynamic women. The SI Swimsuit team curated meaningful conversations and groups, live in-app events with SI Swimsuit models in addition to multiple rounds of entry for Swim Search, giving members numerous chances to apply for the Search. And the journey isn’t over yet! Swim Search submissions for 2023 will be opening shortly on The Swimfluence Network app. Stay tuned for the exact date and exciting announcements on upcoming in-app surprises and in-person events happening soon.