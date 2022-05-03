9 Must-See Attractions on Your St. Croix Vacation

St. Croix was the location for SI Swimsuit’s fourth photo shoot for the 2022 issue and the team was joined there by Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawford and Katrina Scott.

The largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Croix is characterized by its rich cultural diversity. The island lies entirely in the Caribbean Sea, with all the beauty and warmth of a tropical destination. Pastel buildings and charming shops can be seen in the historic towns of Christiansted and Frederiksted, while the island’s clear blue waters, powdery sand and rolling green hills remain just as they were when discovered in 1493.

Travel from major hubs like Atlanta, Miami and Fort Lauderdale makes getting to the island easy. For a memorable vacation, enjoy amazing scuba diving sites, renowned golf courses and world-class dining options. Experience the unique culture of the island through its arts, crafts, music and more during a variety of festivals and cultural events.

Here are nine things travelers shouldn’t miss while visiting St. Croix: