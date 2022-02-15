Skip to main content
Red Carpet Looks from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party

SI Swimsuit models and celebrities brought their A-games.


Tens of millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl every year and, in the host city, thousands flock to star-studded Super Bowl parties all weekend long. On Feb. 12, Sports Illustrated hosted its own Big Game big bash at Century Park in Century City, Calif. The lineup featured DJ David Solomon, Jack Harlow,and Kygo, and stars dressed to the nines. Take a look at some of our favorite SI Swimsuit model’s red carpet looks below.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek

Kate Bock

Kate Bock

Josephine Skriver

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader

Jasmine Sanders and Kamie Crawford

Katie Austin

Katie Austin

Christen Harper

Christen Harper









