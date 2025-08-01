Summer Vacation, SI Swimsuit Style: From Spain to the British Virgin Islands
Summer is in full swing, and SI Swimsuit models are enjoying seasonal travels all around the globe. From the East Coast in the U.S. to vacation abroad, our brand stars past and present are soaking up the sun in their best swimwear, and—as always—we’re taking notes.
Whether you’re gearing up for a beach trip of your own or are adding a few stamps to your passport this summer, allow these SI Swimsuit models and their Instagram posts to inspire your next summer adventure.
Alix Earle
Earle, who has posed for the issue twice, shared a carousel of IG snaps in a red Miu Miu one-piece with black piping, which she paired with brown leather loafers and a blue and white designer bag. The 24-year-old content creator posed while perched on a vintage Chevy, prompting fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne to comment “Obsessed w u.”
XANDRA
XANDRA. a DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model, declared she is “never leaving Spain” while exploring the country with friends (including fellow brand star Olivia Ponton). In a series of pics, she donned a white crochet bikini underneath a butter yellow linen set. Shop the look here.
Padma Lakshmi
Lakshmi, an Emmy-nominated television host and author, reminded her followers that she is, in fact, a former SI Swimsuit Issue cover model. The Taste the Nation creator flaunted her physique in a hot pink string bikini and was photographed in the Hamptons.
Simone Biles
The most decorated gymnast of all time deserves a vacation, and Biles has been doing just that, lounging on a boat in the British Virgin Islands. Like Earle, the two-time SI Swimsuit model opted for Miu Miu accessories, along with trendy black and white polka dot bikini bottoms.
Brooks Nader
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, proved that an animal print one-piece is always a chic choice while vacationing in France. She accessorized her BANANHOT suit with thick black sunnies by Phoebe Philo and brown sandals.