Shop the Look: Josephine Skriver in Montenegro

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver radiates positivity. The JOJA activewear founder recently spoke about how it’s important to embrace failure as a self-growth measure. Skriver traveled to Montenegro for her 2022 shoot—no failure there—and wore swimsuits as luminous and eclectic as she is. This is another edition of Shop the Look.
Andi Bagus – Mila Bikini ($49)
This classic and simple look is available in so many colors so you can style to your heart's desire.
Andrea Iyamah – Mulan Ruffle Bikini Top ($46.72) + Mulan Ruffle Bikini Bottom ($41.47)
The dynamic ruffles and sharp curves on this look will accentuate all the best parts of your beauty.
Matthew Bruch – Daria Colorblock Bikini ($295)
New York designer Matthew Bruch created this bandeau top and high-rise bottom combo to radiate the ultimate in chicness.
MEDINA SWIMWEAR – Lagoon Top (€170) + Lagoon Bottom (€170)
Signature pin buckles in the back of the top and bottom help to make this suit cute, flirty and feminine.
Andi Bagus + SOKO – Silver Viper Bikini ($69.99) + Arlie Maxi Wood Hoop Earrings ($78)
The bikini is sexy and the earrings are luxurious. What more do you need to complete such a fiery look? Nothing.