Highlights of Josephine Skriver's 2022 Photo Shoot in Montenegro

Shop the Look: Josephine Skriver in Montenegro

A collection of eclectic styles.

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver radiates positivity. The JOJA activewear founder recently spoke about how it’s important to embrace failure as a self-growth measure. Skriver traveled to Montenegro for her 2022 shoot—no failure there—and wore swimsuits as luminous and eclectic as she is. This is another edition of Shop the Look.

Andi BagusMila Bikini ($49)

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings and bracelets by SOKO. Boots by Sam Edelman.

This classic and simple look is available in so many colors so you can style to your heart's desire.

Andrea IyamahMulan Ruffle Bikini Top ($46.72) + Mulan Ruffle Bikini Bottom ($41.47)

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah. Scarf by Hermes.

The dynamic ruffles and sharp curves on this look will accentuate all the best parts of your beauty.

Matthew BruchDaria Colorblock Bikini ($295)

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Earrings by SOKO. Boots by Sam Edelamn.

New York designer Matthew Bruch created this bandeau top and high-rise bottom combo to radiate the ultimate in chicness.

MEDINA SWIMWEARLagoon Top (€170) + Lagoon Bottom (€170)

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Necklace by Yves Saint Laurent provided by New York Vintage.

Signature pin buckles in the back of the top and bottom help to make this suit cute, flirty and feminine.

Andi Bagus + SOKOSilver Viper Bikini ($69.99) + Arlie Maxi Wood Hoop Earrings ($78)

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro.Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by SOKO.

The bikini is sexy and the earrings are luxurious. What more do you need to complete such a fiery look? Nothing.

